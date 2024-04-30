  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

TTS is rare condition caused by AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine

This vaccine was extensively administered throughout India during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) is a rare condition in which blood clots form in unusual places in the body, and the number of platelets in the blood drops. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

To develop immunity towards Covid-19, AstraZeneca, a big pharmaceutical company in the UK had developed the Covishield Vaccine. After the pandemic has subsided and the maximum population has taken the vaccine, the company has admitted that the Covishield vaccine can result in a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). A lawsuit has been filed against the company, alleging serious harm and deaths linked to vaccines.

This vaccine was extensively administered throughout India during the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the two billion Covid-19 vaccines administered, over 1.6 billion vaccines were Covishield vaccines developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as of September 1, 2022 in India.

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) is a rare condition in which blood clots form in unusual places in the body, and the number of platelets in the blood drops. Platelets are small cells that help blood to clot, so having too few of them can be dangerous.

Though TTS is rare, it is important for individuals who have received vaccines associated with TTS to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical attention if they experience any of them within a few weeks of vaccination.

TTS is classified into 2 tiers by the CDC.

Tier 1: Rare blood clots, like in the brain or gut, sometimes alongside more typical ones in the legs or lungs. This is severe, riskier, and more common in young people.

Tier 2: This level includes common blood clots, like in the legs or lungs. A positive anti-PF4 ELISA test is necessary for diagnosis.

Symptoms of TTS can include severe headaches, stomach pain, swelling in the legs, trouble breathing, and problems with thinking or seizures. If someone shows these signs after getting a vaccine, they should see a doctor right away.

If a clot in the brain is suspected, patients are supposed to be referred to an emergency department for urgent investigation. TTS can be diagnosed by blood tests and scans, including CT scans.

Further treatment with medical expertise involves anticoagulant (anti-clotting) medicines (other than heparin), intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), an infusion of a blood product containing antibodies, and high-dose prednisone, a type of steroid medicine.

Related Stories

HEALTH
Rising tuberculosis cases in Leicester spark concern
HEALTH
Government bans wet wipes due to their adverse impact on environment
HEALTH
Infertility affects 48 million couples globally, environmental disrupters a major contributor
HEALTH
World Liver Day 2024: Take care of liver health with these food items
HEALTH
Breast cancer may claim million lives per year by 2040: Lancet
HEALTH
Spring Covid booster vaccine bookings open in England
HEALTH
Oat milk linked to high blood sugar levels
HEALTH
Smartphones, social media main culprits in poor mental health of youngsters: Study
HEALTH
Study finds drinking water in Europe, US contains dangerous chemicals
HEALTH
WHO promotes slogan ‘My Health, My Right’ on World Health Day
HEALTH
Study predicts prostate cancer cases will double by 2040
HEALTH
Oxford, UCL conduct trial tests to study Alzheimer’s and dementia

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW