Lord Falconer to introduce assisted dying bill

By: EasternEye

Lord Charlie Falconer, a former lord chancellor under Tony Blair, will propose a private member’s bill in the House of Lords on Friday to allow assisted dying for terminally ill adults.

In March, Keir Starmer voiced his support for changing the law and assured Esther Rantzen, a terminally ill TV presenter, that if he became prime minister, he would ensure parliamentary time to debate the issue and allow a free vote, reported The Guardian. He reaffirmed this commitment after the general election.

Advocates for the change worry that Starmer may wait for a private member’s bill in the House of Commons, where a ballot of MPs will be held in September. Falconer said the prime minister is committed to ensuring parliamentary time for a bill, but noted that a Commons bill offers a more certain route than one originating in the Lords.

“There are a number of MPs keen to take this issue forward,” Falconer told The Guardian. “It’s a significant social reform with a good chance of success. It might not be my bill, but I just want to get this through.”

Falconer’s bill would allow terminally ill, mentally competent adults to opt for assisted dying, subject to eligibility criteria, assessment by two independent doctors, and self-administration of the medication. Some campaigners criticise the bill for not extending the option to people with incurable conditions.

“My bill is designed for people who will die in the near future,” Falconer said. “I don’t think the state should be helping people who are not terminally ill to take their own lives.”

Assisting someone to end their life is currently a criminal offence in England and Wales, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years. Similar legislative efforts are underway in Scotland, the Isle of Man, and Jersey.

A 2015 Commons vote on the issue was defeated, but recent elections suggest growing support among MPs. Public opinion polls show a majority in favour of legalising assisted dying.

A March survey found 75 per cent support, with 14 per cent opposed, reported The Guardian.