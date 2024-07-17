Asian widow says racist campaign left her ‘mentally unwell’

Kumudini Nicola has endured harassment, including dog waste left on her doorstep, vandalism, and thefts from her garden.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Kumudini has four children and has been living alone since her husband’s death in 2017. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Asian widow in Darlington said that she has been living in constant fear due to ongoing anti-social behaviour and suspected racist abuse.

Since moving into her council house three years ago, Kumudini Nicola has endured harassment, including dog waste left on her doorstep, vandalism, and thefts from her garden.

The 58-year-old has reported the incidents to the police and Darlington Borough Council, but the abuse continues.

“I can’t go out now. I am scared all the time,” she told the BBC, recounting incidents where she was verbally abused about her skin colour and had someone urinate in her garden while laughing.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Kumudini has four children and has been living alone since her husband’s death in 2017. The persistent abuse has severely impacted her health, causing high blood pressure and mental distress, leading her to contemplate suicide.

“My blood pressure is really high and my hands are shaking all the time. I’ve got mental problems now. I can’t sleep,” she was quoted as saying.

“Sometimes I am thinking about suicide.”

Despite the council’s claims of taking action, a BBC investigation revealed that councils in north-east England received over 31,000 reports of anti-social behaviour in 2023 but issued penalties in fewer than 1 per cent of cases.

Darlington Borough Council said, “We can confirm we have followed up on issues raised by the tenant and taken action where appropriate. Investigations are ongoing and we continue to work with the tenant.

“We take all reports of anti-social behaviour, racism and hate incidents very seriously. We use the whole range of powers and tools available to us as a landlord, taking appropriate, swift, and proportionate action when necessary.

“We aim to strike a balance between prevention, early intervention, support, and enforcement.”

The charity ASB Help criticised the inadequate use of legislation meant to tackle such behaviour, highlighting that victims are being failed by those who should protect them.

A Labour Home Office spokesperson emphasised their commitment to addressing anti-social behaviour, including plans for 13,000 new neighbourhood police and community support officers.