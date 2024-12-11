Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Asian MP 'concerned' over proposed ban on first-cousin marriages

Iqbal Mohamed said that the matter should be treated as a public health awareness one and not by imposing a ban.

Iqbal Mohamed
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 11, 2024
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

A BRITISH INDIAN MP has expressed his concerns over a new bill tabled in the House of Commons that seeks to ban marriages between first cousins over the greater risk of children’s birth defects associated with the practice.

The Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill got its first reading in Parliament on Tuesday (10) when backbench Tory MP Richard Holden used the 10-Minute Rule process to introduce his proposals.

Iqbal Mohamed, who was elected as a first-time Independent MP in the July general election from the northern England constituency of Dewsbury and Batley, spoke out against the motion to caution that the matter should be treated as a public health awareness one and not by imposing a ban.

“An estimated 35 per cent to 50 per cent of all sub-Saharan African populations either prefer or accept cousin marriage, and it is extremely common in the Middle East and South Asia," stated Mohamed, whose roots lie in Gujarat.

"The reason the practice is so common is that ordinary people see family intermarriage as something that is very positive overall; as something that helps to build family bonds and puts families on a more secure financial foothold,” Mohamed said.

“However, as is well documented, it is not without health risks for the children of those relationships, some of whom will be born out of wedlock."

"Instead of stigmatising those who are in cousin marriages, or those who are inclined to be, a much more positive approach would be to facilitate advanced genetic test screening for prospective married couples, as is the case in all Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, and to run health education programmes targeting those communities where the practice is most common,” he added.

Introducing the proposal, MP Richard Holden argued that while many may wonder why first-cousin marriage is not already illegal, there remain certain diaspora communities with high rates of first-cousin marriages.

“Certain diaspora communities have extremely high rates of first-cousin marriage, with a rate of 20 per cent to 40 per cent among Irish Travellers and higher rates still among the British Pakistani community,” stated Holden.

There is a worrying trend, as this rate has increased significantly from that of their grandparents’ age group. Although there have been some reports of the rate falling within the last decade as young people push back against the system, there remains an extraordinarily strong link."

He highlighted that according to the ‘Oxford Journal of Law and Religion’, cousin marriage is practised by about 10 per cent of the world and is most prevalent in the Middle East, West Asia and North Africa.

“However, the practice varies enormously within countries and by regional culture, reaching at its highest over 80 per cent in parts of rural Pakistan,” he noted.

Holden was supported in his proposals by a number of fellow Tory MPs, including British Indian former Cabinet minister Claire Coutinho.

Under current UK legislation, marriages to a sibling, parent or child are prohibited but not between first cousins. However, backbench proposals such as these are unlikely to become law without government support because of the limited parliamentary time available for them. The bill is now expected to get a second reading in the Commons by mid-January 2025.

(PTI)

iqbal mohamed

Related News

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes
News

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes

Dangers of culture wars and how to defuse them
Column

Dangers of culture wars and how to defuse them

More For You

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik were arrested earlier this month following their return to the UK from Pakistan. (Image credit: Surrey Police)
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik were arrested earlier this month following their return to the UK from Pakistan. (Image credit: Surrey Police)

Sara Sharif murder: Timeline of hunt for family

THE discovery of 10-year-old Sara Sharif's body at her home in southern England triggered an international investigation after her father, uncle and stepmother flew to Pakistan.

The trio returned to the UK in September 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Covid bereavement rates in Scotland highest among Asians'
Ethnic groups were found to be two-and-a-half times more likely to have experienced the loss of a close family member.

'Covid bereavement rates in Scotland highest among Asians'

THE bereavement rates due to Covid in Scotland have been highest among those identifying with ‘Any other’ ethnic group (68 per cent), followed by Indians (44 per cent) and Pakistanis (38 per cent), a new study revealed. This is significantly higher than the national average of around 25 per cent.

Ethnic groups were found to be two-and-a-half times more likely to have experienced the loss of a close family member during the Covid crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shamima Begum's citizenship challenge 'gains momentum' amid Syria unrest

Shamima Begum's citizenship challenge 'gains momentum' amid Syria unrest

LEGAL hopes are rising for Shamima Begum, the London-born woman who joined the Daesh (Islamic State group) as a teenager, following potential changes in the Syrian political landscape.

Begum's lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, said that the ongoing destabilisation of Syria could provide a fresh avenue for her return to Britain, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ministers pledge coordinated action on migrant smuggling
FILE PHOTO: In this drone view, an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants makes its way towards England in the English Channel, Britain, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe.

Ministers pledge coordinated action on migrant smuggling

MINISTERS from Britain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium will meet in London on Tuesday (10) to step up cooperation in the fight against gangs smuggling migrants into Europe.

The representatives of the so-called Calais Group will agree on "enhanced efforts to break the business model of people smuggling gangs and ensure that those responsible for this dangerous trade are brought to justice", the British Home Office said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reeves calls for lowering EU trade barriers
FILE PHOTO: Rachel Reeves. REUTERS/Phil Noble.

Reeves calls for lowering EU trade barriers

REDUCING Britain's trade barriers with the European Union will improve the growth prospects of both, chancellor Rachel Reeves will tell her euro zone counterparts on Monday (9) when she meets the group for the first time.

Labour government is pushing to reset ties with the EU after coming to power in July and improve trading relations in a bid to raise growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications