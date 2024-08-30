Asian mother admits manslaughter of 10-year-old daughter

Shay Kang was discovered with stab wounds to her chest at a residence on Robin Close in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on 4 March.

Shay Kang (Photo: X/Sandwell Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A WOMAN on Friday (30) admitted to the killing of her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead at their home in the West Midlands earlier this year.

Jaskirat Kaur, 33, also known as Jasmine Kang, was charged with the murder of Shay Kang on March 4 after the West Midlands Police said the girl had been found with injuries at an address in the town of Rowley Regis and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kaur told Wolverhampton Crown Court in a short hearing via video link from her prison that she pleaded guilty to her daughter’s manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility. Judge Michael Chambers set her sentencing on that charge for October 25, when she is expected to attend the court in person.

“Your case is being adjourned for sentence, likely on the 25th of October. There will be a need for further reports, so it is in your interests to cooperate with the preparation of those reports,” Judge Chambers told Kaur, as per court reports.

Defence barrister Katherine Goddard told the court there was “no dispute over the facts” of the case and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Kaur’s guilty plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the prosecution.

Earlier, an inquest into Shay’s death heard she had died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

Brickhouse Primary School, where Shay was a pupil, paid tribute, saying, she was “a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone”.

Toys, cards and balloons were placed in her memory and some parents of children who attended the same school set up an online Go Fund Me fundraiser to collect money for Shay’s funeral.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt of West Midlands Police said at the time, “Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.”

West Midlands Police said they were not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation after the arrest of Jaskirat Kaur.

(PTI)