Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,792
Total Cases 30,874,376
Today's Fatalities 720
Today's Cases 37,676

HEADLINE STORY

Asian man kicked, punched at Wembley as football fans go on violent rampage

Football fans gather ahead of the match in Trafalgar Square on July 11, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

AN Asian man was repeatedly kicked in the head by fellow white England fans as chaos ensued inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday (11).

 

Videos circulating on social media show a furious brawl that erupted between a set of fans- just minutes before the Three Lions took the field against Italy. 

From the clip it appears that this violent incident happened at the door into the stands – with drinks being thrown and fans rushing away from the scene. The brawl further seemed to spread into a large entrance room, where a young boy rushing away from the scene was whacked over the head by a grown up man.

Soon after an Asian man can be seen stumbling down to the ground and being kicked and punched by a group of white men.

 

The incident happened hours after ticketless fans tried to gatecrash the barriers at Wembley. 

A large crowd was seen trying to enter the fan zone in Trafalgar Square without tickets shortly before kick-off, the Met Police said. Footage showed people jumping over walls and running towards the stadium to gain access, with police on a manhunt to track down those who got in without tickets.

Calling the mob who tried to break the barrier “drunken yobs”, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans who were affected and said the security team had “never seen anything like it”.

Ahead of Euro 2020 final against Italy, England fans were also reported to be engaging in unruly behaviour at Leicester Square as well. In the videos that surfaced online, a large crowd gathered at Leicester Square where the crowd was throwing bottles around as it became the unofficial fan zone for the event.

 

Football fans gather ahead of the match in Leicester Square on July 11, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

 

While the aftermath of the match saw both celebrations and mourning, it also saw an ugly side of England fans who began to physically, verbally, and racially attack their Italian counterparts. In some visuals, English fans were seen insulting Italy’s national flag by stomping on it.

Met Police said there had been 45 arrests by officers policing the final, with 19 officers injured “while they confronted volatile crowds”. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the “violent minority” who assaulted officers were not “true fans”.

There were also scuffles and clashes with officers throughout central London where people gathered in large crowds to watch the match, including at Leicester Square, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
India celebrates Sirisha Bandla’s historic flight to space aboard Virgin Galactic
News
Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England look to ease restrictions
HEADLINE STORY
Indian-American Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boy’s singles title
HEADLINE STORY
Zahawi confident plans to lift Covid restrictions will go ahead on July 19
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Harleen Deol’s ‘sensational catch’ goes viral
News
Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as baby remains missing
News
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ as Church of England drops plan for racial justice officers
News
Biden picks Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India
News
Zaila Avant-Garde becomes first African-American to win US spelling bee
News
Indian student applications for UK on rise despite pandemic constraints
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag comparison: The pressure is…
HEADLINE STORY
Shapps says NHS Covid app may change as restrictions ease
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK Covid: Government changes stance on masks in public places
Tears in England as Southgate’s side fall short in Euro…
Rajinikanth: I have no intention of involving myself in politics…
Amul wins trademark violation case in Canada court
Asian man kicked, punched at Wembley as football fans go…
Texts linked to Greensill wiped from government issued phones