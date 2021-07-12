Asian man kicked, punched at Wembley as football fans go on violent rampage

Football fans gather ahead of the match in Trafalgar Square on July 11, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

AN Asian man was repeatedly kicked in the head by fellow white England fans as chaos ensued inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday (11).

Videos circulating on social media show a furious brawl that erupted between a set of fans- just minutes before the Three Lions took the field against Italy.

From the clip it appears that this violent incident happened at the door into the stands – with drinks being thrown and fans rushing away from the scene. The brawl further seemed to spread into a large entrance room, where a young boy rushing away from the scene was whacked over the head by a grown up man.

Soon after an Asian man can be seen stumbling down to the ground and being kicked and punched by a group of white men.

The incident happened hours after ticketless fans tried to gatecrash the barriers at Wembley.

A large crowd was seen trying to enter the fan zone in Trafalgar Square without tickets shortly before kick-off, the Met Police said. Footage showed people jumping over walls and running towards the stadium to gain access, with police on a manhunt to track down those who got in without tickets.

Calling the mob who tried to break the barrier “drunken yobs”, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans who were affected and said the security team had “never seen anything like it”.

Fans allegedly breach police barricades and storm Wembley stadium in London, ahead of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. pic.twitter.com/EVJDNPs4V6 — My Truth Post 🇵🇰 🇹🇷 (@AliJan_pk) July 12, 2021

Ahead of Euro 2020 final against Italy, England fans were also reported to be engaging in unruly behaviour at Leicester Square as well. In the videos that surfaced online, a large crowd gathered at Leicester Square where the crowd was throwing bottles around as it became the unofficial fan zone for the event.

While the aftermath of the match saw both celebrations and mourning, it also saw an ugly side of England fans who began to physically, verbally, and racially attack their Italian counterparts. In some visuals, English fans were seen insulting Italy’s national flag by stomping on it.

absolutely embarrassing from england fans, even more embarrassing now we lost. GROWN ASS MEN vandalising the streets of London just because of people passing a ball around for 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/dfhiWnY3Gc — Quincy ४ 💀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Duplicity_Skull) July 12, 2021

Met Police said there had been 45 arrests by officers policing the final, with 19 officers injured “while they confronted volatile crowds”. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the “violent minority” who assaulted officers were not “true fans”.

There were also scuffles and clashes with officers throughout central London where people gathered in large crowds to watch the match, including at Leicester Square, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus.