Asian lawyer slams 'rubbish' court cases amid huge backlog

A PROMINENT London criminal lawyer has criticised prosecutors for pursuing thousands of "rubbish" cases while the courts face massive delays, with some trials being scheduled eight years after the alleged crimes.



Manisha Knights, a criminal defence specialist and founder of MK Law, revealed about half of the 73,105 cases currently waiting to be heard in crown courts should not be prosecuted at all.



"There's a lot of crimes being prosecuted that are a load of rubbish," Knights told the Times, pointing to cases involving minor drug offences, certain sexual offences and petty theft.



The British Indian solicitor-advocate highlighted how some people accused of crimes in 2020 are now getting court dates for 2028. "It's insane — the person you're going to end up trying after eight years is not going to be the same person they were when the alleged offence was committed," she said.



Knights, who founded her law firm from her conservatory in 2008, now employs 31 staff across three offices. She raised concerns about prosecutors bringing sexual offence cases without properly checking evidence and witnesses, leading to cases falling apart in court.

The government has promised to fund 2,000 extra court sitting days to tackle the problem, though this falls short of the 6,000 needed. Former judge Sir Brian Leveson is reviewing possible reforms, including setting up a new type of court and changing some jury trial rights.



Knights was born in Zambia in 1974. She came to England in 1979, aged five. She faced racism and family hardship while growing up in Basingstoke.

Knights endured both racial abuse and a troubled home life. She and her younger brother spent time in women's refuges with their mother to escape their father's violence. After her father died when she was 11, a legal battle with relatives over property rights meant many visits to lawyers' offices. These early encounters with the legal system inspired her future career choice.

Despite earning her law degree from Hull University, she received 400 rejections before finally securing her break in the legal world.

Starting as a paralegal on a murder case in Manchester, she impressed a defendant so much that he chose her to represent him mid-trial. This led to her training contract and eventual qualification in 2003.



Unlike many advocates, Knights chooses not to wear the traditional wig in court, believing it helps her connect better with juries.

She worries about the future of criminal law, noting that law schools are warning students away from the field due to poor pay.



Reflecting on her work's importance, she recalled representing a young boy whose mother forced him to rob people. "We represent some of the most vulnerable people in society — not for the money, but because we care about justice. Who is going to be there to fight their corner in the future?" she asks.

The Ministry of Justice is now considering several reforms to speed up the justice system, including changes to how long suspects can be held before trial and how evidence is recorded in sexual offence cases.