Asian doctors who dedicated their lives to serving the NHS

Dr Karamat Mirza, GP, Essex

Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, one of the oldest doctors who died in the Covid-19 pandemic, was a GP since 1974 and a senior partner since the mid-1980s.

He was treating patients up until two weeks prior to his pass­ing at the Old Road Medical Prac­tice at Clacton-on-Sea, where he had run the surgery for 40 years.

He grew up in Pakistan in a family of doctors before arriving in England in 1966. Dr Mirza completed two medical degrees as his first wasn’t initially recog­nised in the UK. He was also fa­ther to a son and daughter from two previous marriages.

Dr Mirza was one of the first Asian doctors to work in Clacton. He was also a clinical assistant in anaesthesia at Colchester Hospi­tal for 20 years, as well as a clini­cal assistant in obstetrics in Clac­ton Hospital for 20 years.

“He was superhuman. Some­one, who came from a complete­ly different culture, but embraced the English culture wholly, I’ve never met anyone to equal this man,” his wife Estelle was quoted as saying.

“He was taking the precautions and he was being careful, but he would say, “I can’t leave my pa­tients at this time, I need to be there for them.”

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex CCGs, said that Dr Mirza was a “respected and much-oved GP”.

Dr Poornima Nair, Station View Medical Centre, Bishop Auckland

Dr Poornima Nair, 56, a GP at the Station View medical centre in Bishop Auckland, County Dur­ham, was reportedly the first fe­male doctor in the UK to die from Covid-19. She was born in New Delhi in November 1963 to Sarala Nair and PK Nair, who were origi­nally from Kannur, a coastal city in Kerala.

Dr Nair completed her medical education from the University of Delhi and started practising as a general practitioner after arriving in the UK in 1993. She devoted the last 26 years of her life work­ing for the NHS.

Her husband, Shlokarth Balu­puri, a consultant surgeon at Sunderland Royal Hospital, said that the couple met in 1981, when she was in her first year and he was her senior by a year at Uni­versity College of Medical Sci­ences in Delhi.

“We had been together for 40 years.”

Their son, Varun Nair Balupu­ri, 26, a data scientist, said: “My mother was kind, caring and lov­ing to her family, friends and pa­tients, as evidenced by the hun­dreds of tributes and memorials to her. She had an unflinching determination and dedication to everything she did in life and in­spired those around her, living each day to its maximum.”



Dr Tariq Shafi, Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford

Dr Tariq Shafi, 61, was the lead consultant for haematology for 13 years at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent. His colleagues and friends remember the British Pakistani as a “greatly respected and loved” doctor.

He was specialised in anaemia, blood-related cancers and bleed­ing disorders. Dr Shafi had more than 15 years of experience, do­ing his haematology training in Leeds and at King’s College Hos­pital, London. In addition to this, he spent time at one of the largest teaching and tertiary referral cen­tres in the Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There he trained at their leading bone marrow trans­plant unit.

Dr Shafi was actively involved in research, working as the prin­cipal investigator in several clini­cal trials. He had published nu­merous peer-reviewed articles and regularly lectures in the UK and abroad. He loved teaching, providing training for GPs, medi­cal students and young doctors working towards the MRCP and MRCPath qualifications. Dr Shafi was an expert in lymphomas, multiple myeloma, leukaemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, anae­mia and bleeding disorders.

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust said: “Dr Shafi built an amazing team of dedicated clini­cians and support workers, plac­ing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did.”

“He was a very soft-spoken and humble man. We’ve lost one of our best,” said Dr Riyaz Shah, a friend and colleague of Dr Shafi.



Dr Nasir Khan, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

British Pakistani Dr Nasir Khan, 46, from Bolton, Greater Man­chester, was a locum doctor working for Mid Yorkshire Hospi­tals NHS Trust. He joined the trust in November 2019 and had been working at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Born in Karachi, the father of three was respected among Brit­ish health practitioners.

He was conferred as a member of Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in December 2019.

Dr Khan and a number of his family worked in the Irish health care system. His first job in Ire­land was as a senior House Offic­er in Sligo. He also worked in the Regional Hospital in Mullingar as a registrar.

His son, Mahad Ali Khan, said his father would “look for the slightest of excuses to help those in needs”.

“He dedicated his life to his family and profession. He was incredibly strong and we always turned to him for support as he was a shining light of guidance. He always put his family and friends before himself and was extremely giving.”

Martin Barkley, chief executive of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said that Dr Khan was “a very well-liked and valued member of the team” with many colleagues having “spoken of his incredibly positive nature and kindness”.

Manjeet Singh Riyat

A&E consultant, University Hos­pitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Manjeet Singh Riyat, 52, from the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, was the first Acci­dent and Emergency (A&E) con­sultant from the Sikh community in the UK. He played a key role in building the Emergency Medi­cine Service in Derbyshire in the past two decades.

Dr Riyat qualified from the University of Leicester in 1992 and trained in emergency medi­cine at Leicester Royal Infirmary and Lincoln County Hospital.

During this time, and before the introduction of paramedics in the region, he acted as team lead­er for the Accident Flying Squads at both hospitals. Dr Riyat was also one of the first Clinical Re­search Fellows in the UK and contributed to the birth of aca­demic emergency medicine.

In 2003, he became one of four consultants in emergency medi­cine at the Derbyshire Royal In­firmary and was the first person from the Sikh community to be appointed as an Emergency Medicine Consultant in the UK.

Dr Riyat became head of the service for the Emergency De­partment in 2006 and made con­tributions to clinical governance and patient safety.

As Derby College Tutor for Emergency Medicine, he oversaw the training of junior doctors from multiple specialities in the Emergency Department.

He also spent 17 years serving as an educational supervisor to dozens of regional Emergency Medicine trainees and took pride in his work supporting trainees in difficulty for the Deanery.

Dr Riyat was an active Ad­vanced Life Support (ALS), Ad­vanced Paediatric Life Support and Advanced Trauma Life Sup­port instructor and was instru­mental in setting up ALS courses in Derby as Course Director. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine appointed him as a col­lege examiner in 2007.

Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, Manchester Royal Infirmary

Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, 50, was a plastic surgeon and had started working on the frontline treating patients with coronavirus.

He was a clinical fellow in the Burns and Plastics Department at Wythenshawe Hospital.

He joined Manchester Univer­sity NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) in October 2019 and worked at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which is also part of the trust.

He was known for his charita­ble work. He paid for and looked after children at an orphanage back home in Karachi, Pakistan.

He was a father to six children, who live in Pakistan, with his wife Dr Fazia Siddiqui, a doctor at a medical college in Karachi.

“Furqan was a valued and much-respected member of the team at MFT and will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and worked with him,” said Dr Mohammed Dosani, a close friend.

“He was loving and charitable.”

Dr Kamlesh Kumar Masson, GP, Essex

British Indian Dr Kamlesh Kumar Masson, 78, spent more than 30 years as a GP in Thurrock.

Dr Masson arrived in the UK in 1973, after medical training in India and working as a doctor in east Africa.

He practised across the UK, including in Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire, and Kings Lynn,Norfolk, before settling in South Essex in 1975.

Dr Masson founded Grays’ Milton Road Surgery a decade later and worked there until 2017. He spent the subsequent three years as a locum in the Thurrock and Basildon areas, completing his last day on March 12, and also worked at Muree Medical Prac­tice in Basildon.

Paying tribute, his family said: ‘He was an excellent clinician whose drive to constantly im­prove his clinical skills and knowledge with passion and en­thusiasm will remain with us all as a reminder to always try to be the best. He was recognised in the locality by patients, col­leagues and peers as a dedicated, determined, positive individual who would always do his utmost to help in all endeavours.”

GP Dr Anil Kallil, chair of NHS Thurrock CCG, said: “Dr Masson was a well-respected and liked GP in Thurrock, with a significant contribution over the last 30 years in the borough caring for patients and providing support.”

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, Isle of Wight

Paediatrician Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, 69, has been working in the UK for the past 40 years.

He completed his studies in medicine from GMCH Nagpur, India, in 1968-69.

Dr Kalraiya used to travel up and down the UK, visiting various hospitals to treat children.

Dr Ramesh Mehta, president of British Association of Physi­cians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), who is also from Nagpur, said, “Rajesh was dear to his close col­leagues. Medicine was his life.” He said the passing of Dr Kalraiya was “really traumatic”.

He was a bachelor and had no immediate family in England.

His cousin Yuvaraj Gadhval said, “He was the eldest cousin for us. Service to patients was his passion. Even if he was nearly 70 years old, he chose to serve pa­tients during coronavirus emer­gency in England. Sadly, none of us could attend to him during his last days.”