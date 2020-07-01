Asian doctors who dedicated their lives to serving the NHS

Dr Karamat Mirza, GP, Essex
Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, one of the oldest doctors who died in the Covid-19 pandemic, was a GP since 1974 and a senior partner since the mid-1980s.
He was treating patients up until two weeks prior to his passing at the Old Road Medical Practice at Clacton-on-Sea, where he had run the surgery for 40 years.
He grew up in Pakistan in a family of doctors before arriving in England in 1966. Dr Mirza completed two medical degrees as his first wasn’t initially recognised in the UK. He was also father to a son and daughter from two previous marriages.
Dr Mirza was one of the first Asian doctors to work in Clacton. He was also a clinical assistant in anaesthesia at Colchester Hospital for 20 years, as well as a clinical assistant in obstetrics in Clacton Hospital for 20 years.
“He was superhuman. Someone, who came from a completely different culture, but embraced the English culture wholly, I’ve never met anyone to equal this man,” his wife Estelle was quoted as saying.
“He was taking the precautions and he was being careful, but he would say, “I can’t leave my patients at this time, I need to be there for them.”
Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex CCGs, said that Dr Mirza was a “respected and much-oved GP”.
Dr Poornima Nair, Station View Medical Centre, Bishop Auckland
Dr Poornima Nair, 56, a GP at the Station View medical centre in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, was reportedly the first female doctor in the UK to die from Covid-19. She was born in New Delhi in November 1963 to Sarala Nair and PK Nair, who were originally from Kannur, a coastal city in Kerala.
Dr Nair completed her medical education from the University of Delhi and started practising as a general practitioner after arriving in the UK in 1993. She devoted the last 26 years of her life working for the NHS.
Her husband, Shlokarth Balupuri, a consultant surgeon at Sunderland Royal Hospital, said that the couple met in 1981, when she was in her first year and he was her senior by a year at University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi.
“We had been together for 40 years.”
Their son, Varun Nair Balupuri, 26, a data scientist, said: “My mother was kind, caring and loving to her family, friends and patients, as evidenced by the hundreds of tributes and memorials to her. She had an unflinching determination and dedication to everything she did in life and inspired those around her, living each day to its maximum.”
Dr Tariq Shafi, Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford
Dr Tariq Shafi, 61, was the lead consultant for haematology for 13 years at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent. His colleagues and friends remember the British Pakistani as a “greatly respected and loved” doctor.
He was specialised in anaemia, blood-related cancers and bleeding disorders. Dr Shafi had more than 15 years of experience, doing his haematology training in Leeds and at King’s College Hospital, London. In addition to this, he spent time at one of the largest teaching and tertiary referral centres in the Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There he trained at their leading bone marrow transplant unit.
Dr Shafi was actively involved in research, working as the principal investigator in several clinical trials. He had published numerous peer-reviewed articles and regularly lectures in the UK and abroad. He loved teaching, providing training for GPs, medical students and young doctors working towards the MRCP and MRCPath qualifications. Dr Shafi was an expert in lymphomas, multiple myeloma, leukaemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, anaemia and bleeding disorders.
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust said: “Dr Shafi built an amazing team of dedicated clinicians and support workers, placing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did.”
“He was a very soft-spoken and humble man. We’ve lost one of our best,” said Dr Riyaz Shah, a friend and colleague of Dr Shafi.
Dr Nasir Khan, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust
British Pakistani Dr Nasir Khan, 46, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was a locum doctor working for Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust. He joined the trust in November 2019 and had been working at Dewsbury and District Hospital.
Born in Karachi, the father of three was respected among British health practitioners.
He was conferred as a member of Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in December 2019.
Dr Khan and a number of his family worked in the Irish health care system. His first job in Ireland was as a senior House Officer in Sligo. He also worked in the Regional Hospital in Mullingar as a registrar.
His son, Mahad Ali Khan, said his father would “look for the slightest of excuses to help those in needs”.
“He dedicated his life to his family and profession. He was incredibly strong and we always turned to him for support as he was a shining light of guidance. He always put his family and friends before himself and was extremely giving.”
Martin Barkley, chief executive of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said that Dr Khan was “a very well-liked and valued member of the team” with many colleagues having “spoken of his incredibly positive nature and kindness”.
Manjeet Singh Riyat
A&E consultant, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
Manjeet Singh Riyat, 52, from the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, was the first Accident and Emergency (A&E) consultant from the Sikh community in the UK. He played a key role in building the Emergency Medicine Service in Derbyshire in the past two decades.
Dr Riyat qualified from the University of Leicester in 1992 and trained in emergency medicine at Leicester Royal Infirmary and Lincoln County Hospital.
During this time, and before the introduction of paramedics in the region, he acted as team leader for the Accident Flying Squads at both hospitals. Dr Riyat was also one of the first Clinical Research Fellows in the UK and contributed to the birth of academic emergency medicine.
In 2003, he became one of four consultants in emergency medicine at the Derbyshire Royal Infirmary and was the first person from the Sikh community to be appointed as an Emergency Medicine Consultant in the UK.
Dr Riyat became head of the service for the Emergency Department in 2006 and made contributions to clinical governance and patient safety.
As Derby College Tutor for Emergency Medicine, he oversaw the training of junior doctors from multiple specialities in the Emergency Department.
He also spent 17 years serving as an educational supervisor to dozens of regional Emergency Medicine trainees and took pride in his work supporting trainees in difficulty for the Deanery.
Dr Riyat was an active Advanced Life Support (ALS), Advanced Paediatric Life Support and Advanced Trauma Life Support instructor and was instrumental in setting up ALS courses in Derby as Course Director. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine appointed him as a college examiner in 2007.
Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, Manchester Royal Infirmary
Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, 50, was a plastic surgeon and had started working on the frontline treating patients with coronavirus.
He was a clinical fellow in the Burns and Plastics Department at Wythenshawe Hospital.
He joined Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) in October 2019 and worked at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which is also part of the trust.
He was known for his charitable work. He paid for and looked after children at an orphanage back home in Karachi, Pakistan.
He was a father to six children, who live in Pakistan, with his wife Dr Fazia Siddiqui, a doctor at a medical college in Karachi.
“Furqan was a valued and much-respected member of the team at MFT and will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and worked with him,” said Dr Mohammed Dosani, a close friend.
“He was loving and charitable.”
Dr Kamlesh Kumar Masson, GP, Essex
British Indian Dr Kamlesh Kumar Masson, 78, spent more than 30 years as a GP in Thurrock.
Dr Masson arrived in the UK in 1973, after medical training in India and working as a doctor in east Africa.
He practised across the UK, including in Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire, and Kings Lynn,Norfolk, before settling in South Essex in 1975.
Dr Masson founded Grays’ Milton Road Surgery a decade later and worked there until 2017. He spent the subsequent three years as a locum in the Thurrock and Basildon areas, completing his last day on March 12, and also worked at Muree Medical Practice in Basildon.
Paying tribute, his family said: ‘He was an excellent clinician whose drive to constantly improve his clinical skills and knowledge with passion and enthusiasm will remain with us all as a reminder to always try to be the best. He was recognised in the locality by patients, colleagues and peers as a dedicated, determined, positive individual who would always do his utmost to help in all endeavours.”
GP Dr Anil Kallil, chair of NHS Thurrock CCG, said: “Dr Masson was a well-respected and liked GP in Thurrock, with a significant contribution over the last 30 years in the borough caring for patients and providing support.”
Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, Isle of Wight
Paediatrician Dr Rajesh Kalraiya, 69, has been working in the UK for the past 40 years.
He completed his studies in medicine from GMCH Nagpur, India, in 1968-69.
Dr Kalraiya used to travel up and down the UK, visiting various hospitals to treat children.
Dr Ramesh Mehta, president of British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), who is also from Nagpur, said, “Rajesh was dear to his close colleagues. Medicine was his life.” He said the passing of Dr Kalraiya was “really traumatic”.
He was a bachelor and had no immediate family in England.
His cousin Yuvaraj Gadhval said, “He was the eldest cousin for us. Service to patients was his passion. Even if he was nearly 70 years old, he chose to serve patients during coronavirus emergency in England. Sadly, none of us could attend to him during his last days.”