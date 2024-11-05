Asian businessman raises awareness about organ donation

A new report revealed a five-year high in the number of black, Asian, and minority ethnic patients receiving lifesaving organ transplants

Leela and Manoj Keshavji

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Asian businessman has urged people from minority backgrounds to consider organ donation as new statistics indicate a significant rise in the number of ethnic minority patients receiving lifesaving organ transplants, reaching a five-year high.

Manoj Keshavji from Nottingham who lost his wife, Leela, to a brain haemorrhage in 2020, has said that there is critical need for greater awareness and understanding of organ donation within ethnic minority groups.

She passed away at the age of 47, leaving behind her husband, Manoj, and their three children. Having previously expressed her wish to be an organ donor, her decision was honoured with his support. Through her donation, Leela saved the lives of five people.

She was also a religious studies teacher and a Hindu priest dedicated to community service. During the Covid pandemic, she selflessly prepared and delivered over 152,000 meals to NHS staff and vulnerable people.

Keshavji said, “Leela would often talk to me and the children about organ donation and why it was so important. So, when her time came, we knew we had to honour her decision. She went on to save the lives of five people and that’s absolutely incredible.

“I received a letter from a lady who was gifted one of Leela’s organs and it was so emotional yet comforting to read. She told me about the difference the transplant made to her and her family. It was good for our children in helping them to manage the grief at losing their mother and to know that she made a difference in death as she did in life.”

A new report from NHS Blood and Transplant on Tuesday (5) revealed a five-year high in the number of black, Asian, and minority ethnic patients receiving lifesaving organ transplants, with figures rising from 1,129 in 2022/23 to 1,232 in 2023/24.

However, the report also indicated a decline in the number of ethnic minority organ donors, dropping from 108 to 88 in the same period.

Despite the positive trend in transplants, nearly 80 per cent of organs transplanted into ethnic minority patients came from white donors. Currently, there are 2,365 patients from ethnic minority backgrounds on the transplant list, many of whom are awaiting kidney transplants, where compatibility with blood group and tissue type can greatly enhance outcomes.

The Asian businessman also pointed out the stigma surrounding organ donation within Asian communities, stressing the need for open discussions about the topic.

He said, “It is vitally important to have certainty about what that decision would be for that person, and it is only right that decision is honoured.”

Winnie Andango, Lead nurse for equality, diversity and inclusion at NHS Blood and Transplant, said, “It’s wonderful that more minority ethnic patients are receiving the lifesaving transplants they so desperately need, but thousands more are still waiting. So, it’s vital that people continue to discuss their decision with their families and register their support for organ donation.

“Organ donation is supported by all major religions and belief systems, but we understand there are still perceived barriers to donation whether that be for reasons of faith or culture. That’s why we are committed to working with faith communities, non-religious groups, hospital chaplains and pastoral carers to build awareness and break down those perceived barriers and misconceptions about the organ donation process.”

For more details, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.