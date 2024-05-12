Asian business wins King’s Award for enterprise

Chocolate maker Harry Specters from Ely, Cambridgeshire, was founded by Mona and Shaz Shah

Ash, Mona, and Shaz

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Asian business which employs people who have autism across the business is among 252 companies whose success has been recognised by the King.

Chocolate maker Harry Specters from Ely, Cambridgeshire, has received the 2024 King’s Award for promoting opportunity.

Harry Specters was founded in 2012 by Mona and Shaz Shah, and inspired by her autistic son, Ash.

From making and packaging the products to administration, design, and photography, autistic staff contribute across various roles within the business.

“This award will serve as a constant reminder of what we’ve achieved and the endless possibilities that lie ahead. Our journey continues, and we are excited for what the future holds. We remain committed to delighting your taste buds while making significant strides towards a better, more inclusive world,” Shaz Shah wrote on the website.