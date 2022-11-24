Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Asian Business Awards honour over a dozen business personalities; pay tributes to Ugandan-Asian community

The annual award ceremony, which was hosted by the Asian Media Group, saw several dignitaries gathering at the Westminster Bridge Park Plaza in central London.

Top winners at the Asian Business Awards 2022

By: Eastern Eye staff

AN industrialist whose business encompasses textiles, fertilizers and PET resin, a hotelier who advocates for London and an accomplished healthcare entrepreneur were among top winners at the Asian Business Awards in London last night (23).

Indorama’s Sri Prakash Lohia; Tony Matharu; and LycaHealth’s Prema Subaskaran were recognised for their high achievements at the annual event, which celebrates the best of Asian businesses in the UK.

More than a dozen businessmen and women were honoured on the night, which also saw the launch of the 2022 Asian Rich List, featuring the 101 wealthiest Asians in Britain.

London mayor Sadiq Khan at Asian Business Awards 2022

And in a year that marked the 50th anniversary of the expulsion of Asians from Uganda, the Asian Business Awards paid tribute to key members of the community through the presentation of the Pearls of Uganda awards.

Pharmacy businessman Dr Nik Kotecha and trade envoy Lord Dolar Popat and four others were honoured with the special awards.

Dr Nik Kotecha (second from left) receiving the Pearls of Uganda award

Chief guest of the evening, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden said, “It truly is an honour to be here in a room of so many talented and esteemed guests. The sheer dynamism is incredible, a driving force to inspire the next generation of British entrepreneurs and professionals.

“The British Asian community continues to grow in stature. But of course, this comes as no surprise to me personally (Dowden’s mother worked in a pharmacy run by Asian family and his first job was working in a warehouse run by Asians).

“So throughout my life, I have seen firsthand the hard work, determination and entrepreneurship of the British Asian community.”

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden

More than 500 guests gathered at the Westminster Bridge Park Plaza in central London for the annual celebration of Asian businesses. The awards are hosted by the Asian Media Group, publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat newsweeklies.

AMG’s group managing director, Kalpesh Solanki, said, “Asian businesses are the vital engine of growth for every economy. For 24 years, the Asian Business Awards has been seen as the most significant and important way of recognising, celebrating and encouraging excellence in the Asian business community.

“As we celebrate success, we must remember that entrepreneurship is a noble endeavour, creating jobs and providing employment is to give someone a livelihood, a purpose, an opportunity to fulfil their dreams. And the Asian community has been at the forefront of this endeavour.”

Kalpesh Solanki, Managing Director, Asian Media Group

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who unveiled the 2022 Asian Rich List, said, “The fact that the Asian Business Awards, the biggest celebration of Asian business success in Britain, is now in its 24th year really illustrates the colossal contribution Asian businesses make to our city and our country.

“London and the UK surely are better served stronger and more successful because of the efforts and accomplishments of everyone in this room.”

(L to R) Shailesh Solanki, Inderneel, Sadiq Khan, Kalpesh Solanki

In all, 13 Asian Business Awards were presented on the night.

Westcombe Group’s founder Vraj Pankhania and his sons Kamal and Sunil took part in a panel discussion about how they built one of the most recognisable and successful luxury property development companies in the UK.

“My father started working for the British Army in the construction industry, building camps and he was always been in the construction industry. So the property runs in, in the blood,” said Vraj.

(L TO R) Shailesh Solanki, Kamal Pankhania, Sri Prakash Lohia, Kalpesh Solanki, Nihal Arthanayake

“I was only 17 When I came here, and obviously had no money at all and had to start working buying and selling cars, until such a time that I have about £1000 depsoit and I managed to buy a £10,000 house in Westcombe. We tidied it up and sold it for £14,000.

“And from there on, I’ve never had to look backwards, buying buildings after buildings after buildings.”

Winners included hotelier Koolesh Shah, whose eponymous foundation has supported charities tackling poverty, homelessness and mental health. The Koolesh Shah Foundation won the Asian Business Philanthropy Award.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Dietician reveals 10 reasons you’re not losing weight
News
Indians overtake Chinese as largest group of foreign students in UK
News
Seven former home secretaries urge Rishi Sunak to speed up critical anti-terror reforms
News
Rehan Ahmed may become England’s youngest Test player
HEALTH
Intermittent fasting advocated by celebs may raise risk of early death by 30% – Study
News
Biggest ever UK fraud operation busts phone scammers who targeted millions
News
Football pundit Nadia Nadim learns about mother’s death during World Cup broadcast
News
‘That is only remedy left..’: Legal expert on fugitive Nirav Modi’s plea to…
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Sunaks join list of richest Asians
News
Five Victorian diseases that are making a comeback
News
One in five British Muslims depend on food banks due to cost of…
News
This London Chef aims to feed 5,000 nurses and raise money for NHS…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW