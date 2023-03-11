Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Ashwin sets new records with 5-wicket haul in fourth Test against Australia

The world no.1 bowler surpassed the record set by legendary Anil Kumble as the bowler with most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian at home

Ravichandran Ashwin shows the match ball after his five-wicket haul (ANI)

By: Saumesh Thimbath

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 32nd five-wicket haul in Test cricket on the second day of the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Friday (10).

Ashwin bowled 47 overs and got six Australian batsmen out in the first innings – Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

This was Ashwin’s second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series. The earlier one gave India an innings win over the visitors in the first Test at Nagpur.

The world no.1 ranked bowler added a few feather’s to his cap with his spectacular show at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin surpassed the record set by legendary Anil Kumble as the bowler with most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian at home. Kumble had 25 five-wicket hauls and this was Ashwin’s 26th.

The Tamil Nadu player became the leading-wicket taker among Indian bowlers against Australia and also the joint-leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 113 wickets. He also overtook Ravindra Jadeja to become the leading wicket-taker in the 4-Test series.

“You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty,” Ashwin said after the end of second day’s play.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Host Bangladesh stuns world champions England at first T20I
HEADLINE STORY
Khawaja’s century powers Australia to 255-4 against India
HEADLINE STORY
Steve Smith to captain Australia in fourth Test against India
HEADLINE STORY
WPL: Watershed moment for women’s cricket
Sports
Roy’s century helps England to win Bangladesh series
HEADLINE STORY
Steve Smith guides team to rare Australian win in India
HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan did not use racist slur, cricket hearing told
Sports
Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals in WPL
Sports
Malan guides England past Bangladesh in low-scoring ODI
HEADLINE STORY
Kuhnemann, Khawaja put Australia on top after spin mayhem
HEADLINE STORY
Labourer’s daughter, 15, scores India cricket payday
HEADLINE STORY
New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW