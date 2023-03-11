Ashwin sets new records with 5-wicket haul in fourth Test against Australia

The world no.1 bowler surpassed the record set by legendary Anil Kumble as the bowler with most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian at home

Ravichandran Ashwin shows the match ball after his five-wicket haul (ANI)

By: Saumesh Thimbath

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 32nd five-wicket haul in Test cricket on the second day of the 4th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Friday (10).

Ashwin bowled 47 overs and got six Australian batsmen out in the first innings – Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

This was Ashwin’s second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series. The earlier one gave India an innings win over the visitors in the first Test at Nagpur.

The world no.1 ranked bowler added a few feather’s to his cap with his spectacular show at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin surpassed the record set by legendary Anil Kumble as the bowler with most five-wicket-hauls by an Indian at home. Kumble had 25 five-wicket hauls and this was Ashwin’s 26th.

The Tamil Nadu player became the leading-wicket taker among Indian bowlers against Australia and also the joint-leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 113 wickets. He also overtook Ravindra Jadeja to become the leading wicket-taker in the 4-Test series.

“You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty,” Ashwin said after the end of second day’s play.