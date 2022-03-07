Website Logo
  • Monday, March 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Ashwin overtakes Dev’s 434 Test wickets

Ravi Ashwin (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed pace bowling great Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Ashwin sent back Charith Asalanka for 20 with his off spin on day three in Mohali to become India’s second-highest wicket-taker behind spin legend Anil Kumble, who finished his career with 619 Test scalps.

Ashwin, 35, also left behind Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (433) to move inside the world’s top 10 wicket-takers led by Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australia great Shane Warne (708).

“It’s a big thing in his cricketing career to achieve that feat,” skipper Rohit Sharma said after India’s victory by an innings and 222 runs inside three days.

“I have been watching Ashwin for a long time now, and every time I watch him, he seems to get better and better.”

Rohit called the off spinner, who finished the match with six wickets and improved his career tally to 426 scalps in 85 Tests, an “all-time great”.

Dev, who led India to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1983, ended his career after 131 Tests in 1994 above New Zealand pace ace Richard Hadlee (431) and held the wickets record till 2000.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and has been the team’s leading spinner in home conditions.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for draw
HEADLINE STORY
Jadeja hailed as great all-rounder after Test-winning exploits
Sports
Warne created magic but not the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
Sports
Rajasthan Royals pays ’emotional tribute’ to Warne
HEADLINE STORY
India declare on 574-8 against Sri Lanka; Jadeja hits 175
Sports
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
HEADLINE STORY
Sachin, Kohli hail Warne ‘the greatest’
Sports
Bangladesh name South African great Donald as bowling coach
Sports
Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test
Sports
Kohli proud of playing 100 Tests in IPL era
HEADLINE STORY
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Sports
Kohli falls for 45 in 100th Test as Sri Lanka hit back
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kartik Aaryan wraps Mumbai schedule of Shehzada
Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for…
Ashwin overtakes Dev’s 434 Test wickets
Jadeja hailed as great all-rounder after Test-winning exploits
Warne created magic but not the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
Modi’s party predicted to win key Indian state