Ashurst names two co-heads for India market

The two co-heads, Kalpana Unadkat and Shishir Mehta, will be based in London and work alongside Ashurst’s core India team to increase its presence in the country

Kalpana Unadkat (Photo: X @CII_IWN, Indian Women Network)

By: Shajil Kumar

LAW firm Ashurst has named two new co-heads for its India market, which is of ‘key strategic focus’ for the London-headquartered company.

The two co-heads, Kalpana Unadkat and Shishir Mehta, will be based in London and work alongside Ashurst’s core India team to increase its presence in the country, Economic Times reports.

The move follows Bar Council of India’s decision last March to permit foreign lawyers and law firms to practice in India on a reciprocal basis and in restricted nonlitigious areas.

Matthew Wood, Ashurst’s lead India practice partner said in a statement that the company was committed to further investing in the region.

Kalpana and Shishir with their impressive track record and vast experience make a great fit to steer our India practice forward, he added.

For Unadkat, this is her second stint at Ashurst. She had earlier worked with the firm between 1998 and 2008. She has advised clients located across the world on cross-border and commercial contracts.

Mehta is an alumnus of the National Law School of India University (Bengaluru), London School of Economics & Political Science, and Columbia Law School.

A banking and finance expert, he started his career as an associate with the British law firm Slaughter and May in 2000, and later joined White & Case LLP in 2005.

In 2010, Mehta joined the Indian law firm Khaitan & Co as a partner.

Ashurst global CEO Paul Jenkins said India is an increasing source of outbound investment across the globe, while also remaining an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Geoffrey Picton-Turbervill will be taking on the role of Chair of Ashurst’s India practice.

He said Kalpana and Shishir with their experience in the Indian market will enable Ashurst to expand in the country.

