Ashna Kishore’s funny side

by ASJAD NAZIR

TALENTED actress Ashna Kishore says she felt amazing facing a camera for the first time.

She was nervous before that first shot, but was a natural in front of the camera and remaining focused has enabled her to grow as a performer ever since then.

Today, the small screen star exudes confidence in every shot and has been delighting audiences in her comedy series Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Eastern Eye caught up with Ashna Kishore to discuss her superb sitcom and future hopes.

What has been your experience of acting in a sitcom such as Happu Ki Ultan Paltan?

It has been amazing! The entire team and production of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is so nice. It’s my first daily soap where I’m doing comedy in a show. It’s quite difficult, but everyday I get to learn new things and am playing a very different character, where I have to speak Hinglish. It is not at all easy to make someone laugh and we do it without cheap things or hurting anyone for the sake of comedy. A cross-generational audience watch our show, so we have maintained that. It’s been a great experience and making people laugh is the best part. This show is very close to my heart. I am glad and feel blessed to be able to make others smile with my work.

What has been your most memorable moment from working on the show?

Almost everyday is a memorable day for me because it is so much fun to work on the sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, but a few moments are really close to my heart. Completing our first milestone of 100 episodes and then 200 episodes was a great feeling. Then completing one year was also an amazing feeling because everybody was giving us so much love. It was because of that love from audiences that our show completed a year. I really hope that in future the show continues to entertain and make people laugh.

Which cast member has been the most fun to work with?

Sanjay Choudhary for sure! He plays Kamlesh, my partner in the show. He is really very funny in real life too and always makes us laugh. He is a very nice person. I’m so comfortable working with him. We have co-ordination and chemistry between us in the show, but also share a sweet bond in real life too. Sanjay has always been there for me on-screen and off-screen. It’s a joy working with everyone on the set, but I enjoy working with Sanjay the most.

What is the acting master plan?

I don’t have as such a master plan, but would love to work on a different platform like OTT and also want to try movies. I want to do advertisements, a music album and short films. Everything is dependent on time and God. I am just trying and will do it slowly. As of now, my focus is on this show only.

What’s your dream role?

I love superheroes like Batman, Spiderman, Hulk, Wonder Woman, Superman and Black Widow. I’ve always been a fan and love the way they save the world. So playing a superhero is my dream role. I would also love to portray a princess.

What do you enjoy as an audience member?

As an audience, I like mystery, horror, suspense, thriller, romance, comedy and Bollywood masala type films. I love all sorts of genres. Recently, I watched Sherlock Holmes and Breathe starring Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, which I liked.

What have you done to cope with lockdown?

I watched quite of few movies and web-series. I did meditation to clear my mind and stay positive. I learned cooking, did a little exercise and took singing lessons, which is something I love.

What inspires you?

My mother is the one person who inspires me in both my real and reel life. She is the only one, and I love her so much.