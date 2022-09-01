Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Asda to acquire 132 Co-op retail stores for £600m

The purchase comprises 129 established grocery stores with attached petrol filling stations and three development sites

A shopper at an Asda store (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Blackburn’s billionaire Issa brothers continued their business expansion spree with the supermarket chain Asda, co-owned by them, striking a £600 million deal with the Co-operative Group.

Asda said it would take over 132 sites from the Co-op as part of its growth strategy to move into the convenience market.

The purchase comprises 129 established sites with grocery retail stores and attached petrol filling stations and three development sites. The sites are located across the UK.

The deal – £438 million in cash and £162 million in lease liabilities – accounting for five per cent of Co-op’s retail estate is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Evening Standard reported.

The Leeds-headquartered Asda said the transaction would be financed through a combination of existing cash resources and bank finance.

Some 2,300 people currently employed in the Co-op stores will be transferred to Asda after the formal completion of the acquisition.

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa said the deal would help Asda reach more customers and communities across the UK.

“We have always been clear in our ambition to grow Asda and are hugely excited to create this new and distinct part of our business,” he said after reaching the purchase agreement with Co-op.

“We see convenience as a significant growth opportunity for the business”, he said adding that the acquisition “forms part of our long-term ambition to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket.”

Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said the deal was part of the British consumer co-operative’s strategy to move away from operating petrol forecourts.

The Issa brothers – Mohsin and Zuber – who built their retail empire starting with just a fuel station in 2001, had taken over Asda from Walmart in a £6.8 billion deal. The acquisition also meant that the company, founded in 1949, came back under British ownership.

The EG Group, also co-owned by the siblings and TDR Capital, bought out Britain’s second-largest bakery chain Cooplands last year for an undisclosed amount.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India’s plant in Gujarat
Business
Philippines chosen to host ASEAN Gaming Summit in 2023
Business
Leonardo Careers
HEADLINE STORY
‘It’s a massive kick in the teeth’, say suppliers about Missguided’s repayment plan
News
Indian meal kit brand Spice Tailor acquired by Premier Foods for £43.8 million
HEADLINE STORY
3,500 jobs at stake as Tata Group seeks £1.5bn in subsidies to switch to greener…
Business
Improved Business Productivity With Blockchain – How Do You Achieve It?
UK
Five found guilty of murdering teenager in Redbridge revenge attack
HEADLINE STORY
80 per cet of customers have less than £500 in savings: Lloyds bank
News
Missguided changes name to MGL Realisations (2022) Limited
INDIA
Jet Airways may strike $5.5-billion deal with Airbus as the airline plans to…
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak speaks on April GDP statistics, says world seeing a slowing growth
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Spicy food: Is it harmful or healthy?
Zahawi ‘deeply concerned’ people could freeze this winter
Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic…
Dr Karan Jutlla appointed new Alzheimer’s Society ambassador; says ‘outdated’…
Period simulators leave Indian men screaming with pain
Asda to acquire 132 Co-op retail stores for £600m