Asda staff move closer to £1.2 billion equal pay payout

THOUSANDS of Asda workers have won the latest stage in a long-running equal pay case, bringing them closer to a potential £1.2 blillion payout.
The Manchester employment tribunal ruled that 12 out of 14 lead claimants, part of a case involving 60,000 employees, had jobs of equal value to their higher-paid, mostly male counterparts working in Asda warehouses, The Guardian reported.
The case, supported by the GMB union and law firm Leigh Day, could have wider implications for other supermarket workers involved in similar claims. The industry-wide compensation bill for back pay could reach £8 bn.
The tribunal found that checkout operators and shop floor assistants in areas such as bakery, chilled, produce, customer services, and George clothing performed work of equal value to at least one warehouse role.
However, online shopping packers and store workers handling only packaged or tinned groceries were not deemed equivalent, affecting about 11,000 claimants. The GMB is considering an appeal for these workers, The Guardian reported.
GMB national officer Nadine Houghton urged Asda to settle, stating that while this was a historic step, it was disappointing for those facing an appeal.
Asda, which is dealing with declining sales after a private equity-led takeover, denied any discrimination.
A spokesperson said the company would continue to defend the claims, arguing that retail and distribution are separate industries with different pay structures.
The final stage of the case requires Asda to justify the pay difference with a reason unrelated to gender.