Website Logo
  • Monday, March 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Asda-EG Group UK merger likely by April end: Report

A successful merger which would create a mega retail entity worth around £12 billion, is expected to ease EG’s debt burden

Zuber and Mohsin Issa, the founders of EG Group.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A mergerof Asda and the UK business of petrol forecourts chain EG Group is likely to be completed by April end, a media report said.

A successful merger which would create a mega retail entity worth around £12 billion, is expected to ease EG’s debt burden and help its owners negotiate its refinancing on more favourable terms.

Both Asda and EG Group are jointly owned by Blackburn’s billionaire Issa brothers – Mohsin and Zuber – as well as the London-based equity firm TDR Capital. Barclays and Rothschild are understood to be advising them on the potential merger.

Likely to be structured as a takeover of EG UK by Asda, the deal could add to the supermarket chain’s current debt of £4.7 bn, according to a Times report.

The Issas and TDR Capital had snapped Asda from Walmart for an enterprise value of 6.8 bn two years ago, bringing the Leeds-headquartered supermarket giant back under British control.

Mohsin and Zuber, who made a modest beginning to their entrepreneurial journey when they established EG Group with a single forecourt in Bury, have expanded their business quickly over the years.

Jointly ranked sixth in the Asian Rich List with a combined wealth of £6.5 bn, the siblings also bought the Cooplands and Leon brands as they diversified their portfolio.

EG, which needs to refinance its £7 bn debt by 2025, announced earlier this month a $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) sale and leaseback deal on 415 stores in the US.

Zuber had said in a statement at the time that the management was committed to “further significant deleveraging”.

If Asda and EG UK are combined, the resulting entity will have 581 supermarkets, more than 100 convenience stores and 700 petrol forecourts.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

EUROPE
Russia-Ukraine war: Indian company’s containers remain stuck at Antwerp for a year
Business
ISRO launches 36 OneWeb satellites taking company’s constellation strength to 618
US
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to work as barista once a month in stores
INTERNATIONAL
Cental banks hike rates despite turmoil in banking sector
INDIA
India urges Airbus, Boeing to set up jet assembly plants in the country
INDIA
Ajay Banga in India to meet Modi
INTERNATIONAL
London retains second spot in global financial centre survey
HEADLINE STORY
Bank of England expects inflation to cool faster, hikes interest rates again
UK
Just Eat to axe 1,700 jobs to cut costs
UK
Google starts public release of chatbot Bard to take on ChatGPT
INTERNATIONAL
India’s CBI asks Interpol to restore Red Notice against Mehul Choksi
UK
OneWeb one step away from completing constellation of 600 satellites in space
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW