Aryan Khan reaches Mannat after getting bail

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

On Thursday (28), Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. His release formalities took place on Friday (29), but he was released on Saturday (30) morning.

News agency ANI shared pictures of Khan reaching his house Mannat. They tweeted, “Mumbai | Aryan Khan arrives at his home ‘Mannat’ after being released from Arthur Road Jail.”

Mumbai | Aryan Khan arrives at his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail pic.twitter.com/rgjaVLLDER — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

They also posted a video and wrote, “#WATCH Aryan Khan reaches his home ‘Mannat’ after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai A large gathering of media personnel outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence delayed the car’s entry into the residential premises.”

#WATCH Aryan Khan reaches his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai A large gathering of media personnel outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence delayed the car's entry into the residential premises pic.twitter.com/Zgay7BQQ8N — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Khan’s bail plea was earlier rejected multiple times, but finally, on Thursday (28), the Bombay High Court granted him a bail.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been extending their support to the superstar in this difficult time. On Saturday (30), they were standing outside Mannat with the banners ‘welcome home Aryan Khan’ written on them.

ANI tweeted, “Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’ with a “welcome home Aryan Khan” poster. Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case.”

Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster. Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case. pic.twitter.com/90wwsB2eog — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on 3rd October 2021. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.