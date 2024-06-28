UN human rights office urges India to drop cases against Arundhati Roy

The case originated from a police complaint filed by social activist Sushil Pandit in 2010 following speeches by Arundhati Roy and others at a conference organised by a rights group.

By: Vivek Mishra

The United Nations human rights commission has expressed concern over India’s use of the anti-terror law to stifle dissent, calling for authorities to dismiss cases against author Arundhati Roy and former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain for their remarks on Kashmir.

“#India: We are concerned by use of #UAPA anti-terror law to silence critics. Repeat call for review of law & release of human rights defenders detained under it. Urge authorities to drop cases against Arundhati Roy & Sheikh Showkat Hussain over comments on India-admin Kashmir,” the UN Human Rights Office, led by High Commissioner Volker Turk, stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Delhi’s federally-appointed lieutenant-governor (LG) VK Saxena approved the prosecution of Roy and former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for comments made about Kashmir in 2010.

In India, state government authorisation is necessary for prosecuting cases involving hate speech, sedition, and promoting enmity.

Roy and Hussain allegedly delivered provocative speeches at a conference titled ‘Azadi – The Only Way’ on October 21, 2010, at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Roy, aged 62, was recently awarded the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her “unflinching and unswerving” writings. Established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, the prize honors freedom of expression and celebrates literature in memory of Nobel laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

Roy won the Booker Prize in 1997 for her novel, “The God of Small Things.”

(With inputs from PTI)