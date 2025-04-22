Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Get crafty with Indian Block Printing at Beeston Library

Hands-on workshop invites locals to explore traditional Indian textile art using carved wooden blocks

Indian Block Printing

Indian Block Printing at Beeston Library

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokApr 22, 2025
Nayana Ashok
See Full Bio

A unique opportunity to dive into the rich heritage of Indian textile art is coming to Beeston this weekend. The Indian Block Printing workshop will take place on Saturday, 26 April at Beeston Library, located on Foster Avenue (NG9 1AE).

This hands-on course invites participants to explore the centuries-old tradition of block printing using authentic carved wooden blocks from India. Attendees will not only learn the techniques of this intricate art form but also gain insight into its cultural significance and history.

Designed to boost creativity and confidence, the session is open to all skill levels—from complete beginners to seasoned crafters. Whether you're an art enthusiast, a fashion lover, or someone looking to try something new, the event promises an inspiring and enriching experience.

Those interested can find more information and reserve a place via Eventbrite.

Don’t miss this chance to bring a piece of Indian heritage to life through your own handmade prints.

beeston libraryblock printing workshopcultural significanceeventbritefoster avenuehandmade printshistoryindian textile artblock printing

Related News

Laurence Fox denies charges over sharing upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur
Entertainment

Laurence Fox denies charges over sharing upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur

Indian president joins world leaders in Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral
News

Indian president joins world leaders in Vatican for Pope Francis's funeral

Pushpa Iimpossible star Indraxi Kanjilal’s rise: From Kolkata to TV stardom
Entertainment

Pushpa Iimpossible star Indraxi Kanjilal’s rise: From Kolkata to TV stardom

Your brain is lying to you—and it’s costing you breakthroughs
Comment

Your brain is lying to you—and it’s costing you breakthroughs

Susan Robertson

More For You

kailash kher

kailash kher Live

Kailash Kher Live in London

London’s Southbank Centre is all set to resonate with the powerful and soulful voice of Kailash Kher as he takes the stage with his band Kailasa for a spectacular live performance on Friday, 2 May. The much-anticipated concert will be held at the Royal Festival Hall, located on Belvedere Road in the heart of the city.

Known globally for his deeply emotive voice and distinctive style, Kailash Kher has carved a niche for himself with a unique musical blend of Indian classical, folk, and Sufi influences. His songs transcend language and genre, touching the hearts of listeners across all backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
Songs of the Bulbul

Songs of the Bulbul: A Captivating Fusion of Sufi Myth, Dance, and Music at Leicester’s Curve Theatre

Sufi myth, dance, music at Curve

This April, audiences in Leicester are invited to experience Songs of the Bulbul — a powerful new dance production by acclaimed choreographer Aakash Odedra. Staged at the Curve Theatre, this evocative performance blends classical dance with spiritual storytelling, music, and visual elegance.

Inspired by an ancient Sufi myth, Songs of the Bulbul brings to life the haunting tale of a bulbul (nightingale) held in captivity. The narrative draws deeply from mystic symbolism, exploring themes of longing, freedom, and the soul’s journey through confinement and release.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cookery Class

Afghan Cookery Class Brings Flavors of Kabul to London

Kabul flavors in London!

Food lovers across the capital are invited to take part in a unique cultural experience as Chef Najee hosts an Afghan Cookery Class this Sunday, 27 April, at the Migrateful Cookery School on Corporation Row, London EC1R 0HU.

Organised by Migrateful, an initiative that supports asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants through cookery classes, the event offers attendees a chance to learn how to prepare some of Afghanistan’s most beloved traditional dishes — straight from the heart of a passionate chef.

Keep ReadingShow less
SOAS exhibition showcases emerging South Asian artists

SOAS Exhibition

Past Meets Present: South Asian Artists

London’s art scene gains a vibrant new voice this spring with (UN)LAYERING THE FUTURE: PAST OF SOUTH ASIA: YOUNG ARTISTS’ VOICES, a groundbreaking exhibition hosted by SOAS University of London. Running from April 11 to June 21, this group show brings together 26 emerging and established artists from six South Asian countries, presenting an ambitious array of creative works that delve into themes of memory, identity, history, and transformation.

The exhibition spans multiple mediums, including painting, sculpture, textiles, photography, video, and installation art, providing a layered and dynamic exploration of South Asia’s diverse cultural legacies and futures. From bold visual narratives to subtle sensory experiences, each piece reflects on the complexity of South Asia’s past while reimagining its future through the eyes of a new generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mughal Empire Painting

Mughal Empire at V&A Museum

Mughal Splendor at V&A

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is hosting a spectacular exhibition titled The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the rich cultural legacy of the Mughal Empire's Golden Age. Running until Monday, May 5, this exhibition is a must-visit for art lovers, history enthusiasts, and anyone fascinated by the grandeur of South Asia’s imperial past.

Spanning the period from around 1560 to 1660, the exhibition celebrates the era of the empire’s most iconic rulers—Emperor Akbar, his son Jahangir, and grandson Shah Jahan, best known for commissioning the Taj Mahal. These three emperors are remembered not only for their military conquests and administrative innovations but also for their unmatched patronage of the arts and architecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc