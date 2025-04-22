A unique opportunity to dive into the rich heritage of Indian textile art is coming to Beeston this weekend. The Indian Block Printing workshop will take place on Saturday, 26 April at Beeston Library, located on Foster Avenue (NG9 1AE).

This hands-on course invites participants to explore the centuries-old tradition of block printing using authentic carved wooden blocks from India. Attendees will not only learn the techniques of this intricate art form but also gain insight into its cultural significance and history.

Designed to boost creativity and confidence, the session is open to all skill levels—from complete beginners to seasoned crafters. Whether you're an art enthusiast, a fashion lover, or someone looking to try something new, the event promises an inspiring and enriching experience.

Those interested can find more information and reserve a place via Eventbrite.

Don’t miss this chance to bring a piece of Indian heritage to life through your own handmade prints.