Arsenal CEO ‘apologises to Mikel Arteta, players for Super League plans

ARSENAL were one of the six Premier League clubs to have initially agreed to join the controversial breakaway European Super League, before pulling out 48 hours later.

Reports suggest, the Gunners’ CEO Vinai Venkatesham has reportedly said sorry to manager Mikel Arteta, his coaching team and the players following the club’s intentions to join the breakaway league.

The club’s chief executive apologised to the first team at their training base on Wednesday (21) morning, according to The Mirror.

The report also said that Venkatesham offered an explanation for why Arsenal went ahead with the proposals and he was ready to speak to Arsenal’s first-team stars individually if they wished.

Manchester City and Chelsea pulled out of the European Super League first, followed by Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham on Tuesday (20) night following huge backlash.

The remaining clubs – Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus – all followed suit on Wednesday (21), leaving just Real Madrid and Barcelona in the breakaway league.

In a Premier League game on Friday evening (23) where Arsenal host Everton, protests aimed at owner Stan Kroenke are expected to take place outside the Emirates Stadium.