Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to Belfast for honorary degree nearly 60 years after first visit

Highlights

Arnold Schwarzenegger honoured by Ulster University

Visit comes nearly 60 years after his first trip to Belfast in 1966

Star reflects on early struggles, including his first public speech

Degree recognises work in public service, environment and the arts

A return shaped by history

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to Belfast on Monday to receive an honorary doctorate from Ulster University, marking a moment tied closely to his early career.

The university said the award recognises his contributions across public service, environmental advocacy and the arts. For Schwarzenegger, the visit also carried personal significance, coming decades after his first trip to the city as a young bodybuilder.

From first speech to public figure

Schwarzenegger recalled arriving in Belfast in 1966 without money and unable to speak English. Invited to a bodybuilding event, he was unexpectedly asked to address the audience, describing the moment as a “breakthrough”.

He managed only a few words, helped by his host, but received a standing ovation. He later reflected that the experience encouraged him to speak more confidently in public, a skill that grew with each competition appearance.

The actor joked that his return to Belfast came after being “tricked” into agreeing to deliver a speech during a call with university representatives.

From bodybuilding to global recognition

Schwarzenegger’s first visit to Northern Ireland followed a bodybuilding competition in London, where he was noticed by judge Ivan Dunbar and invited to Belfast. Despite finishing second at the time, he soon went on to win the Mr Universe title and build a career across sport and film, including the Terminator series.

He later moved to the United States, where he expanded into acting, business and politics, eventually serving as governor of California.

The honorary doctorate, the highest recognition awarded by Ulster University, reflects that broader impact, with the institution describing him as a figure who has influenced global culture across multiple fields.