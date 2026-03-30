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Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to Belfast for honorary degree nearly 60 years after first visit

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to Belfast on Monday to receive an honorary doctorate

Arnold Schwarzenegger Belfast

The award recognises his contributions across public service, environmental advocacy and the arts

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger honoured by Ulster University
  • Visit comes nearly 60 years after his first trip to Belfast in 1966
  • Star reflects on early struggles, including his first public speech
  • Degree recognises work in public service, environment and the arts

A return shaped by history

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to Belfast on Monday to receive an honorary doctorate from Ulster University, marking a moment tied closely to his early career.

The university said the award recognises his contributions across public service, environmental advocacy and the arts. For Schwarzenegger, the visit also carried personal significance, coming decades after his first trip to the city as a young bodybuilder.

From first speech to public figure

Schwarzenegger recalled arriving in Belfast in 1966 without money and unable to speak English. Invited to a bodybuilding event, he was unexpectedly asked to address the audience, describing the moment as a “breakthrough”.

He managed only a few words, helped by his host, but received a standing ovation. He later reflected that the experience encouraged him to speak more confidently in public, a skill that grew with each competition appearance.

The actor joked that his return to Belfast came after being “tricked” into agreeing to deliver a speech during a call with university representatives.

From bodybuilding to global recognition

Schwarzenegger’s first visit to Northern Ireland followed a bodybuilding competition in London, where he was noticed by judge Ivan Dunbar and invited to Belfast. Despite finishing second at the time, he soon went on to win the Mr Universe title and build a career across sport and film, including the Terminator series.

He later moved to the United States, where he expanded into acting, business and politics, eventually serving as governor of California.

The honorary doctorate, the highest recognition awarded by Ulster University, reflects that broader impact, with the institution describing him as a figure who has influenced global culture across multiple fields.

honorary doctoratebodybuildingpublic servicearnold schwarzenegger

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