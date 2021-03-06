Arjun Kapoor to headline the remake of Tamil hit Comali; father Boney Kapoor to produce

By: Mohnish Singh







Arjun Kapoor is set to star in the official remake of successful Tamil film Comali (2019), which his father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor is producing with Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) fame.

Kapoor, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat (2019), here plays a man who meets with an accident and slips into a coma for a long period of 16 years. When he finally recovers, he realises that the world around him has changed drastically and struggles to adjust himself to the technology-driven world. The original film starred Jayam Ravi with Kajal Aggarwal playing his love interest.

A source in the know informs an Indian publication that Boney Kapoor had picked up the remake rights of Comali in 2019. “Boney had bought the film’s rights in 2019 with the intention of revisiting the subject in Hindi and other languages. While Pradeep Ranganathan had directed the Tamil offering, the Hindi remake will probably be helmed by another director. At the moment, Luv and his creative team are re-working the script to give it a pan-India appeal,” the source reveals.







Interestingly, Boney Kapoor is playing an important role in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial which features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. However, the source adds, the two had joined hands to remake Comali in Hindi long before that.

“Talks had been on for quite a while, but the project was sealed only recently. If all goes well, the film will go on floors by September-October,” the source signs off.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is waiting for the release of his much-delayed film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is now set to enter theatres on March 19. The actor will also be seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police, and Ek Villain Returns.











