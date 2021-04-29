Trending Now

Arjun Kapoor and his sister raise 10 million for Covid-19 relief efforts


Arjun Kapoor (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)
Arjun Kapoor (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in several parts of India, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have been silently aiding the coronavirus relief efforts. With their online celebrity fundraising platform, Fankind, the brother-sister duo raised over 10 million and has helped over 30,000 people and their families in need.

“The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible in our own, unique way. Anshula and I have tried to contribute through Fankind. I am happy that we have helped about 30,000 people pan India and raised 1 crore (10 million) to help aid those in crisis,” the actor committed to making a positive impact tells a publication.

He goes on to add, “From monthly ration kits to hot meals, to cash in hand for migrant workers, to providing hygiene kits for COVID-19 prevention, the initiative has managed to touch the lives of many and hopefully has helped them in a small way to fight the virus and its far-reaching devastating impact.”

Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ Ishaqzaade (2012), reveals that he has put in his life’s savings for the cause. “I had invested my life’s savings for this venture and it makes me proud that the platform has supported those in serious need in these desperate and trying times,” he concludes.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is waiting for the release of his next film Sardar Ka Grandson. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Neeta Gupta in important roles, the film is scheduled to be released on streaming media giant Netflix soon.

The actor next stars in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, and action thriller Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











Most Popular

France invests $550m in OneWeb to challenge Musk's SpaceX

Rohit Roy wraps up Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Broken Frame in Kolkata

Adjusting to ‘normal’ life after lockdown

Strong quake hits Assam; no immediate casualties

Sunak redecorated his flat 'entirely' at own expense, Treasury says



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×