Health issues force Arijit Singh to reschedule UK tour

He is known for hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Raabta, Kabira, Channa Mereya and Vida Karo

Arijit Singh

By: Eastern Eye

FAMOUS singer and composer Arijit Singh has postponed his UK tour, originally scheduled for August 11, due to health issues.

The 37-year-old artist announced the news on Instagram.

“Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows, and I’m truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let’s turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion,” the musician posted.

Arijit has shifted the tour to September and shared fresh dates with his fans.

“September 15 (London), September 16 (Birmingham), September 19 (Rotterdam), and September 22 (Manchester). Your existing tickets will remain valid. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude, Arijit Singh.”

Singh, one of the most successful playback singers in Bollywood today, is known for hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Raabta, Kabira, Channa Mereya and Vida Karo among many others. (PTI)