The Arijit Singh hit parade

Top Bollywood tracks of the record-breaking singer ahead of his UK tour

Arijit Singh

By: Eastern Eye

ARIJIT SINGH has risen to become the undisputed king of Bollywood music. His super hit songs, stunning live performances at packed out arenas around the world and magical musical moments have delighted audiences of all ages.

The singer returns to the UK for a tour with hotly anticipated blockbuster shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Eastern Eye compiled a playlist of some of his best songs, in chronological order, to prepare for the musically rich concerts.

Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013): One of the greatest Bollywood love songs ever produced helped turn the talented singer into a global star. The heartfelt lyrics were brought to life with his vocals that expressed the sentiment of not being able to live without that special someone. The track turned the movie into a hit and put Arijit on the wish list of top music directors.

Dilliwaali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Arijit had great moments on this superhit soundtrack with songs such as Ilahi and Kabira. Dilliwaali Girlfriend stood out because it showed he could do a fun upbeat song as well as slower ballads. The cheeky energy in this top track took dancefloors by storm and can still get a party started.

Gerua from Dilwale (2015): This was a mega-budget movie headlined by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, but pretty much the only thing Bollywood fans remember is this top track. Arijit was the lead vocalist on the superhit romantic number that also featured singer Antara Mitra. The heavily requested track has been viewed more than half a billion times on YouTube.

Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Arijit’s rendition of the film’s title track (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) resonated with music fans in a major way. But it was Channa Mereya that captured the feeling of unrequited love and struck a chord with those who have been deeply in love with someone they ultimately can’t be with.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from Befikre (2016): This France-set romantic film may have been a complete stinker, but it did have a stunning musical moment with this hit track. Arijit added a sexy swagger to this catchy song that combined a romantic element with an addictive dance beat. It has been viewed well over a billion times on YouTube and remains a shining jewel in the singer’s crown.

Zaalima from Raees (2017): Arijit has delivered amazing duets across the years, and this ranks right up there with the very best. He teamed with gifted singer Harshdeep Kaur on this love song, powered by a catchy hook. The two singers combined their unique vocal talents seamlessly on a track that oozed romance.

Khairiyat from Chhichhore (2019): The singer delivered outstanding love song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh in 2019, but the one which really struck a chord that year was Khairiyat. The romantic number perfectly summed up that feeling of being in love with someone from afar. The skilled vocalist brought all the emotions to the forefront, and helped it garner a billion YouTube views.

Ghungroo from War (2019): This was arguably the greatest Bollywood dance number of that year. Arijit teamed up with Shilpa Rao on a duet that rode on a catchy hook. It had Bollywood fans around the world dancing and recording their own reels to it. This song has not surprisingly been streamed many hundreds of millions of times.

Kesariya from Brahmāstra (2022): The mega-budget superhero adventure did not live up to high expectations, but this song certainly did. There are various versions of this popular track, which shows no one male singer can generate romance quite like Arijit. It surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify in record-breaking time.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan (2023): The super hit action entertainer had this dynamic dance duet between Arijit and singer Sukriti Kakar. The catchy dance beat, addictive hook and great vocals proved to be so popular that it quickly crossed a billion YouTube views. It wasn’t surprising that social media users recorded countless reels to this super hit song.

Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki (2023): This playful number perhaps didn’t get the credit it deserves and because of that it makes this list. Arijit shows less can be more on this free-flowing love song that combines a deeply romantic element with a catchy beat. The relatable sentiments evoke emotions thanks to the singer’s unmistakable vocals, which are effortless, but effective.