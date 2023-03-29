Arijit Singh to perform at opening ceremony of IPL 2023

The opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 31.

Arijit Singh

By: Mohnish Singh

Singing sensation Arijit Singh is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

On Wednesday evening, the social media team of IPL announced that Singh will enthrall the spectators with his soothing voice at the opening ceremony.

“Get ready to rock & roll! To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium,” read a tweet on the Twitter page of IPL.

This update has left fans excited.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also set to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Premiere League announced the news and wrote, “Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 31st March, 2023 – 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema Make sure to tune in & join.”

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🙌 31st March, 2023 – 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema Make sure to tune in & join! 👌 pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

