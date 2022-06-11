Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive map would tell you how many people are infected in your area

Cases are likely driven by increasing trends in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, according to Office for National Statics

The NHS reported a rise in the number of admissions to hospitals (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

England reported a jump in Covid-19 cases for the first time since March, as the virus appears to be bouncing back after a months-long lull.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 797,500 people tested positive for the disease on June 2, accounting for 1.46 per cent of the population.

The NHS also reported a rise in the number of admissions to hospitals as experts warned that the next wave of the pandemic could be on its way.

The jump is sharper in Scotland with 2.36 per cent of the population testing positive although the absolute number of the cases is smaller than in England at 124,100.

In Northern Ireland, 27,700 are estimated to have tested positive, equating to 1.51 per cent of the population.

“There were early signs of a possible increase in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in England and Northern Ireland likely caused by increases in infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5; the trends were uncertain in Wales and Scotland,” the ONS said.

“Today’s data shows a mixed picture for infection rates across the UK, with small increases in England and Northern Ireland, likely driven by increasing trends in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants,” Mail Online quoted Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Infection Survey, as saying.

Scientists have said Covid cases will remain fluctuating even as vaccines have made the population safer.

While 86.9 per cent of people aged 12 years or above in England have received at least two doses of the vaccines, more than two-thirds of the eligible population has received a booster jab.

However, the pressure group Independent Sage called upon the government to be in preparedness for what it called “the next wave time”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
British man deadlifts 285 pounds with middle finger, shatters 10-year-old Guinness World record
UK
Pandemic-time health and social care ‘heroes’ faced abuse, investigation finds
HEADLINE STORY
Soccer-EFL says home teams can wear away kits to avoid clashes for colour blind fans
News
‘Most significant’ shipwreck since Mary Rose found off UK coast
News
UK’s first flight taking migrants to Rwanda can go ahead, court rules
News
UK military too weak to prevent war, lack equipment and manpower to keep us safe:…
News
Rail strikes: Boris Johnson vows not to ‘roll over and surrender’, says ‘you…
News
UK healthcare staff call in sick to avoid car use as rising fuel…
News
‘Using Afrikaans to verify citizenship is ignorant, insulting and discriminatory’: Baroness Chakrabarti slams…
News
Rishi Sunak accused of squandering £11bn of taxpayers’ money, here’s why
HEADLINE STORY
UK banks no longer ‘too big to fail’: Bank of England
News
Toxic cocktail of sluggish growth and high inflation darkens outlook for British pound
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Nightmares exhibit earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease: Study
Study: Consuming moderate quantity of eggs can boost heart-friendly, healthy…
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan: Report
‘Nearly half Sri Lankan kids need aid’: UNICEF appeals for…
Babar Azam creates yet another batting record
Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive…