Trailer for Archie Punjabi-starrer ‘Under the Bridge’ out

Under the Bridge is scheduled to start streaming on Hulu on April 17th, 2024.

Archie Panjabi (Photo credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer for Under the Bridge, starring Emmy winner Archie Punjabi, Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone, and Emmy Award nominee Riley Keough has been unveiled by Hulu.

Under the Bridge is a true crime story written by Rebecca Godfrey, who passed away from lung cancer just after the series was announced.

The series revolves around: “A fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.”

Panjabi will play Suman Virk, Reena’s mother, a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and a woman who is desperately trying to bring her daughter to heel after a tumultuous year of rebellion.

The series also stars Chloe Guidry, Javon Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, and Ezra Faroque in significant roles.

Under the Bridge is created and developed by Quinn Shephard, and penned by Ashley Cardiff, Samir Mehta, Todd Crittenden, Jihan Crowther, Tom Hanada, Stuti Malhotra, and Quinn Shephard. It is helmed by Nimisha Mukerji, Dinh Thai, Geeta Patel.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!