Archie Panjabi joins Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton, and Aiyana Goodfellow on the cast of Hulu series Under the Bridge

Quinn Shephard has been tasked with adapting the book for the series. She will also serve as an executive producer.

Archie Panjabi (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Archie Panjabi, known for Life on Mars, The Good Wife, and Departure, has been roped in to play a pivotal part in Hulu’s series adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey’s popular novel Under the Bridge. The Emmy-winner joins Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton, Aiyana Goodfellow, Riley Keough, Izzy G, Chloe Guidry, and Ezra Faroque Khan on the cast of the series.

The logline of the eight-episode limited series is as follows: The 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Panjabi has been cast to play the role of Reena Virk’s mother, Suman Virk, who is a devoted Jehovah’s Witness trying to rein in her rebellious teenage daughter.

Gupta, who has appeared in several shorts, including American Halloween and Lies, is onboard to play teenage outcast Reena who is looking for a group of friends where she can fit in.

Walton, known for HBO’s Euphoria as well as Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, has been roped in to play Warren who is considered a role model at his school but is secretly involved with the “Crips”.

Goodfellow, seen in Hulu’s The Great, BBC’s Small Axe, and Apple’s Invasion, has joined the cast to play a member of the CMC (Crip Mafia Cartel), Dusty, who is one of Reena’s only friends before her death.

The series centers on Reena’s life before her murder, as she seeks to escape her strict Jehovah’s Witness household for the far more exciting world of the Seven Oaks Youth Home — where there are no parents, few rules, and she can live with her friends. These “‘friends,” however, are the CMC — the gang girls from the other side of town. Reena is determined to prove that she’s “hardcore,” but in her quest to fit in, she makes a choice that has disastrous consequences.

