Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Archie Panjabi joins Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton, and Aiyana Goodfellow on the cast of Hulu series Under the Bridge

Quinn Shephard has been tasked with adapting the book for the series. She will also serve as an executive producer.

Archie Panjabi (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Archie Panjabi, known for Life on Mars, The Good Wife, and Departure, has been roped in to play a pivotal part in Hulu’s series adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey’s popular novel Under the Bridge. The Emmy-winner joins Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton, Aiyana Goodfellow, Riley Keough, Izzy G, Chloe Guidry, and Ezra Faroque Khan on the cast of the series.

The logline of the eight-episode limited series is as follows: The 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Panjabi has been cast to play the role of Reena Virk’s mother, Suman Virk, who is a devoted Jehovah’s Witness trying to rein in her rebellious teenage daughter.

Gupta, who has appeared in several shorts, including American Halloween and Lies, is onboard to play teenage outcast Reena who is looking for a group of friends where she can fit in.

Walton, known for HBO’s Euphoria as well as Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, has been roped in to play Warren who is considered a role model at his school but is secretly involved with the “Crips”.

Goodfellow, seen in Hulu’s The Great, BBC’s Small Axe, and Apple’s Invasion, has joined the cast to play a member of the CMC (Crip Mafia Cartel), Dusty, who is one of Reena’s only friends before her death.

The series centers on Reena’s life before her murder, as she seeks to escape her strict Jehovah’s Witness household for the far more exciting world of the Seven Oaks Youth Home — where there are no parents, few rules, and she can live with her friends. These “‘friends,” however, are the CMC — the gang girls from the other side of town. Reena is determined to prove that she’s “hardcore,” but in her quest to fit in, she makes a choice that has disastrous consequences.

Quinn Shephard has been tasked with adapting the book for the series. She will also serve as an executive producer.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
When Priyanka Chopra said she would ‘probably beat the sh*t out of her man’ if…
Entertainment
Motion poster of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh gives a glimpse of ideological war
Entertainment
Here’s what you can expect from John Abraham’s character in Pathaan
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar on pay disparity in Bollywood: ‘I may be appreciated for my work but…
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri drops a BTS video of The Vaccine War in making; keeps it…
Entertainment
Is Salman Khan’s Twitter account hacked and put up for sale on the dark web?…
Entertainment
Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan’s family in Christmas picture
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiest response to a fan’s query if Santa has visited…
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma concludes shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress
Entertainment
‘To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key,’ says new…
Entertainment
People were more sensible earlier: Honey Singh on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy
Entertainment
‘I sense bitterness, racism, and fake news’: Netizens defend Priyanka Chopra as American…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW