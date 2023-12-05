Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

AR Rahman to release a ‘song of hope’

Rahman’s new song is a result of a “collaborative effort” with Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings.

AR Rahman (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has announced a new “Song of Hope”.

The versatile musician, who has been scoring for films for the past three decades, announced during the 52nd National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi.

“The idea is to create a song of hope. This is a song to honour everyone who is selflessly working. The world needs hope today. I hope the song brings peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers to all the people who need to get healed in this hospital,” the 56-year-old music director said.

Rahman’s new song is a result of a “collaborative effort” with Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings.

The event, held at Burjeel Medical City, also saw a performance by Firdaus Orchestra, an all-women Orchestra comprising 52 members from 29 nationalities mentored by Rahman and brought together patients, healthcare professionals, and esteemed dignitaries.

The event, titled “Singing for the Children of Zayed”, paid homage to the teachings of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, who spoke about the children of the future being the strength of the country, according to a press release.

After a powerful rendition of the UAE National Anthem, the musicians performed a specially curated list of songs, including “Danse”, “Baroque Flamenco”, “Ouarzazate”, “Ecstasy of Gold” and “Spirit of Rangeela”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Bollywood News
‘The Archies’: Bachhans arrive in style at grand premiere
NEWS
Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods
Bollywood News
‘Animal’ delivers biggest Monday of all time
Bollywood News
‘Housefull 5’: Akshay announces new release date
Bollywood News
‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ to release on April 26
TELEVISION
‘CID’ fame Dinesh Phadnis dies
NEWS
Animated short film shines spotlight on inclusivity
TELEVISION
‘Cruel Intentions’ series set at Prime Video
Entertainment
Abby V: ‘I would love to keep on making relatable music’
Bollywood News
Deepika holidays with friends in London
Bollywood News
Important to choose films based on merit of script: Katrina
Bollywood News
‘Animal’: Ranbir delivers his biggest opener
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW