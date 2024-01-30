Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

AR Rahman recreates voices of dead singers using AI for ‘Laal salaam’

Rahman said his team took due permission to use AI software for recreating the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a track in Rajinikanth’s new film Lal Salaam.

AR Rahman (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music composer AR Rahman has said that his team took due permission to use AI software for recreating the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a track in veteran actor Rajinikanth’s new film Lal Salaam.

The two artists, who had worked with Rahman on multiple projects before their deaths, are credited as playback singers for the track “Thimiri Yezhuda”.

“The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models.

“This marks the first time in the industry that a late legend’s voice has been brought back to life,” the official handle of music studio Sony Music South posted on X on Monday.

Commenting on the studio’s post, Rahman said his team had taken permission from the families of Bakya and Hameed to recreate their voices for the song.

“We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia,” he wrote.

Bakya, who crooned popular numbers such as the latest ‘Ponni Nadhi’ in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, died in September 2022 at the age of 42. He had also sung the tracks “Pullinangal” from Rajinikanth’s 2.0, “Kalame Kalame” from Vijay’s Bigil, and “Simtarangaran” from Sarkar.

Before he died in 1998, Hameed worked extensively with Rahman for films such as Gentleman, Jeans, and Kadhalan.

Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam is directed by his filmmaker-daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth. The film, which also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, will release on February 9.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Fans have told me not to take 4 year-break again: Shah Rukh
Hollywood News
Geraldine Viswanathan boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’
MUSIC
South Asian Sounds Festival attracts megastars for inaugural festival
MUSIC
One Republic enthralls Mumbai crowd with their debut gig
NEWS
Saaj Raja: I instantly related to Sanjay in ‘A Game of Two Halves’ as a…
NEWS
Amy Jackson gets engaged to Ed Westwick
Hollywood News
Tom Hollander reveals he once received bonus that belonged to Tom Holland
Entertainment
Filmfare Awards: Ranbir, Alia win top honours; see full winners list
MUSIC
Sting closes Lollapalooza India with energetic performance
NEWS
Netflix sets date for documentary on Sheena Bora case
Entertainment
Yami Gautam and Priya Mani team up for ‘Article 370’
TELEVISION
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui wins ‘Bigg Boss 17’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW