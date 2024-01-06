Website Logo
AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Ram Charan and AR Rahman (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday, actor Ram Charan took to social media and shared an interesting update.

While wishing Rahman a happy birthday, Ram Charan announced that the ‘Jai Ho’ music composer has come on board for his upcoming film which is tentatively titled ‘RC 16’.

“Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always,” Ram Charan captioned the post.

The project will be directed by Buchi Babu, who is best known for his national award-winning film Uppena.

RC 16, presented by the esteemed production house Mythri Movie Makers, marks Venkata Satish Kilaru’s grand entry into film production, with the movie set to be a large-scale production with a substantial budget, carried by the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, read a statement.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of director Shankar’s upcoming action thriller film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.

Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

