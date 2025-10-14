AR Rahman and Lijo Jose Pellissery join hands under Hansal Mehta’s banner for a love story unlike anything seen before

Highlights:
- Production houses confirm three-way collaboration between Mehta, Pellissery, and Rahman
- Film currently in casting stage with shooting planned later this year
- Pellissery's track record suggests an unconventional take on the romance genre
- Rahman returns to work with Mehta after their Gandhi series collaboration
- Project marks Pellissery's first major crossover into Hindi film circles
Wait, read that again. Hansal Mehta's production is backing a romantic drama from Lijo Jose Pellissery. And AR Rahman? He's building the entire soundscape for it. The combination feels almost unreal, right? It's like three separate rivers of filmmaking talent suddenly crashing into one project.
Hansal Mehta teams up with Lijo Jose Pellissery and AR Rahman for a lyrical romantic drama. Getty Images/goodadsmatter.com
What's the actual plot of this pellissery film?
They're keeping story details locked down tight. The official line calls it a "lyrical exploration of love," which sounds nice but means very little coming from a director known for chaotic chases and funeral processions that spiral into madness. The script comes from Pellissery and writer Karan Vyas. Given Pellissery's history, expect something raw and unpredictable rather than rose-tinted. His approach to human relationships typically involves peeling back layers until things get messy.
Why does this collaboration matter right now?
Look at their backgrounds. Mehta built his name on biographical dramas and sharp social commentary. Pellissery operates in his own cinematic universe where conventional rules do not apply. Rahman's involvement guarantees the music will be another character entirely. Sahil Saigal from Mehta's production company called it "momentous" and for once that does not sound like empty producer talk. This feels like one of those projects that could actually shift how Indian films get made.
When can we expect to see this film?
No confirmed release window yet; these things take time, especially with directors as particular as Pellissery. The production houses involved are Mehta's True Story Films and Amen Movie Monastery. This also marks the second time Rahman and Mehta have worked together after finishing their Gandhi series, which premiered at Toronto last year.