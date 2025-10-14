Skip to content
AR Rahman and Lijo Jose Pellissery join hands under Hansal Mehta’s banner for a love story unlike anything seen before

Backed by True Story Films and Amen Movie Monastery, the romantic drama blends Pellissery's daring vision with Rahman's musical soul, co-written by Karan Vyas.

Hansal Mehta, Lijo Jose Pellissery & AR Rahman

Hansal Mehta teams up with Lijo Jose Pellissery and AR Rahman for a lyrical romantic drama.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Production houses confirm three-way collaboration between Mehta, Pellissery, and Rahman
  • Film currently in casting stage with shooting planned later this year
  • Pellissery's track record suggests an unconventional take on the romance genre
  • Rahman returns to work with Mehta after their Gandhi series collaboration
  • Project marks Pellissery's first major crossover into Hindi film circles

Wait, read that again. Hansal Mehta's production is backing a romantic drama from Lijo Jose Pellissery. And AR Rahman? He's building the entire soundscape for it. The combination feels almost unreal, right? It's like three separate rivers of filmmaking talent suddenly crashing into one project.

What's the actual plot of this pellissery film?

They're keeping story details locked down tight. The official line calls it a "lyrical exploration of love," which sounds nice but means very little coming from a director known for chaotic chases and funeral processions that spiral into madness. The script comes from Pellissery and writer Karan Vyas. Given Pellissery's history, expect something raw and unpredictable rather than rose-tinted. His approach to human relationships typically involves peeling back layers until things get messy.


Why does this collaboration matter right now?

Look at their backgrounds. Mehta built his name on biographical dramas and sharp social commentary. Pellissery operates in his own cinematic universe where conventional rules do not apply. Rahman's involvement guarantees the music will be another character entirely. Sahil Saigal from Mehta's production company called it "momentous" and for once that does not sound like empty producer talk. This feels like one of those projects that could actually shift how Indian films get made.


When can we expect to see this film?

No confirmed release window yet; these things take time, especially with directors as particular as Pellissery. The production houses involved are Mehta's True Story Films and Amen Movie Monastery. This also marks the second time Rahman and Mehta have worked together after finishing their Gandhi series, which premiered at Toronto last year.

