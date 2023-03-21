Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 21, 2023
AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam in London to work on background score of PS 2

PS2 is scheduled to release in theatres on April 28, 2023.

AR Rahman and Mani Ratman

By: Mohnish Singh

After the stupendous success of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. While the makers had shot both parts of the film simultaneously, the work on the post-production is going on in full swing.

The latest we hear is that Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam have begun work on the background score of the film. They are currently stationed in London.

On Tuesday, Rahman shared a picture with Ratnam where they were posing in front of Abbey Road Studios in London. In the caption, Rahman wrote “PS2 at London #mattydunkley #manirathnam” suggesting that he was busy with the music of Mani’s upcoming venture PS 2.

In the picture, Rahman is seen wearing a grey-coloured blazer while Ratman has sported a winter jacket.

PS2 stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The teaser of the PS2 was released in December. The makers unveiled the Hindi version of the first song ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ on Monday. Penned by Gulzar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

In the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

The big-budget film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

PS2 is scheduled to release in theatres on April 28, 2023.

