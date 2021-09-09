Website Logo
  Thursday, September 09, 2021
AR Rahman and Gulzar join forces for Sandeep Singh’s Subrata Roy

Gulzar and A.R. Rahman (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar, who have delivered several unforgettable songs over the decades, have collaborated again on a new project. Producer Sandeep Singh of Legend Global Studio has brought both the legends together for his upcoming production venture, a biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy.

Talking about collaborating with Gulzar again, AR Rahman says, “Gulzar Saab’s soulful lyrics are extremely inspiring for a musician and I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story. I am looking forward to this collaboration.”

Gulzar adds, “It will be wonderful to collaborate with Rahman again. Subrata Roy’s life is enigmatic and inspiring. Rahman is a wonderful artist and musician and I look forward to this collaboration.”

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh shares, “It gives me unbelievable joy to bring these legends of lyrics and music together for a project that is extremely close to my heart. I have been an ardent admirer of the work of AR Rahmanji and Gulzar Saab. Their contribution to the cinema cannot be measured and I am humbled that they are a part of my project. Subrata Roy Sir’s life is a tremendous story of grit, determination, and success and it needs the support of these two geniuses to realise this dream on 70 mm. I am humbled and overwhelmed.”

News that a biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy is in the works first emerged last month when it came to the fore that Sandeep Singh had acquired the rights to the biopic. The film is reported to be one that spans several continents and traverse the tycoon’s journey over the decades. The official title and cast of the biopic are expected to be announced shortly.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

