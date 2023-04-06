Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Apple says ‘Hello Mumbai’ at first India store launch

The company  has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the country, with 2021 launch plans delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Apple’s first Indian retail store is located in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Apple Inc on Wednesday (5) revealed the look of its first retail store in India, as several people tried to catch a glimpse outside the store’s black and yellow artwork patterned after Mumbai’s iconic taxis.

The store is still in barricades and is likely to open this month, a person familiar with the matter said.

India has become a big market for the Cupertino, California-based company, which launched an online retail store in the world’s second-largest smartphone market in 2020.

Still, due to its high prices, Apple has only a three per cent share of India’s smartphone market.

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the country, with 2021 launch plans delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple products, however, have been sold in India for years on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart, as well as through resellers.

India is also increasingly becoming a manufacturing base, with some Apple products, including iPhones, assembled in the country by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron Corp. Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

The first retail store is located in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall, home to various luxury clothing and jewellery brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski.

The brightly-lit store was “inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai,” Apple said in a statement, referring to the city’s decades-old yellow and black taxis.

People were taking selfies and recording videos on their smartphones outside the store on Wednesday evening, with the Apple logo decked out in a variety of colours and a version of the classic Apple greeting showing “Hello Mumbai”.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India pauses rate hikes citing global market ‘uncertainty’
HEADLINE STORY
Gender pay gap widens in HSBC, Goldman Sachs in UK
INDIA
Adani in talks for first dollar loan since Hindenburg report
HEADLINE STORY
Business lobby CBI faces fresh sexual misconduct claims
Business
Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global, appointed to Executive Committee of World Travel & Tourism…
UK
Asda allows employees flexible access to pay
HEADLINE STORY
India to install 250 GW of new renewable capacity by 2028
HEADLINE STORY
Funding winter will ultimately help strong startups: Vinod Khosla
US
Ajay Banga sole nominee to lead World Bank
Business
Wanis wins prestigious charity award
UK
UK economy avoids recession, grew 0.1 per cent in Q4
UK
FCA was always open-minded about listing reforms, says Nikhil Rathi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW