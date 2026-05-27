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Apple develops iPhone anti-snatching tool that could lock stolen devices instantly

The approach mirrors anti-theft features already seen on some Android devices

Apple iPhone anti-snatching tool

The feature is also expected to use other indicators before acting

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Apple is developing a feature designed to detect when an iPhone is snatched
  • The system could automatically lock the device after identifying suspicious movement
  • Apple Watch proximity and familiar locations may help confirm theft attempts

Apple targets a familiar problem for smartphone users

For many users, phone theft happens in seconds. One moment an iPhone is in hand, the next it is gone, leaving little time to react before a thief disappears from view.

Apple appears to be working on a new anti-theft measure aimed at tackling that problem directly. The company is reportedly developing a security feature capable of automatically locking an iPhone when it detects that the device has been snatched from its owner.

The move builds on Apple’s growing efforts to strengthen iPhone protection after theft.

New system could react the moment a device is grabbed

Over the years, Apple has introduced safeguards including Find My, Activation Lock and Stolen Device Protection. However, these tools can be less effective if a device is stolen while already unlocked.

According to details emerging from development code, Apple’s proposed system would use multiple signals to determine whether an iPhone has been suddenly taken from its owner. Sensors including the device’s accelerometer could monitor abrupt movement patterns associated with snatching incidents.

Once the system believes the theft has occurred, the iPhone could lock automatically.

The approach mirrors anti-theft features already seen on some Android devices, where software attempts to recognise suspicious motion and quickly secure the phone.

Apple Watch and location data may help verify theft

The feature is also expected to use other indicators before acting. Distance from a paired Apple Watch could help determine whether the iPhone remains with its owner.

The system may additionally check contextual details already used by Stolen Device Protection, including whether the phone is connected to a familiar WiFi network or is located somewhere frequently visited, such as home or work.

If the device appears to be in an unfamiliar setting and separated from its user, additional restrictions could reportedly be applied to areas already protected by Apple’s existing security tools.

No launch date yet as feature remains in development

Apple has not officially announced the feature or revealed when it might arrive.

However, reports suggest the tools are still under active development, indicating the company is continuing efforts to close one of the biggest gaps in smartphone theft protection: the brief window between a device being stolen and its owner realising it has gone.

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