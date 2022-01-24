Website Logo
  • Monday, January 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064

Entertainment

Aparshakti Khurana writes a letter to his daughter on National Girl Child Day

Aparshakti Khurana with daughter Arzoie (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for such films as Dangal (2016), Stree (2018), and Helmet (2021), became a proud father in 2021 with the birth of his daughter Arzoie Khurana.

Aparshakti Khurana can often be seen being the doting father on his social media where with his wife Aakriti, he is often seen sharing and spending quality moments with his family.

Today, 24th January is National Girl Child Day, and Aparshakti took to Instagram where he shared the most adorable note to his daughter expressing his feelings as a father and how grateful he is to have Arzoie in his life who has taught him the understanding of the word family better.

Dear Arzoie,

Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word ‘Family’ a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures. Through ‘’I should get a haircut’’ and ‘’Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?’’. Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one. You see, it’s only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say “maa-baap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain”.

P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon.

Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ”I’d rather be asleep than listen to this! So, you legit go 💤 zzz ooooo zoooooo.”

With love and only love,

Your Paapoo

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana recently joined the cast of ZEE Studios’ upcoming film Berlin.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed due to pandemic
TOP LISTS
New-age filmmakers who redefined love with their films
Entertainment
“They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them:” Kangana Ranaut to South superstars
Entertainment
Manushi Chhillar launches a social media property Limitless
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao to explore yet another genre with Raj and DK’s comedy-thriller series
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy
Entertainment
T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions An Action Hero begins filming in London
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan to headline Raj & DK’s next…
Entertainment
Makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo withdraw release of its Hindi version
Entertainment
Honouring the legacy of late Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Video makes five of his…
Entertainment
Shining bright: Top 30 under 30 global Asian stars
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
US university faculty opposes caste inclusion in anti-discriminatory policy
Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed due to pandemic
New-age filmmakers who redefined love with their films
Aparshakti Khurana writes a letter to his daughter on National…
Pharmacist brothers offer ‘Jabs with Kebabs’ to encourage Covid vaccine…
India’s Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux, 16 marching…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE