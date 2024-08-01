  • Thursday, August 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Anshuman Gaekwad, former Indian batsman and coach, dies at 71

Gaekwad passed away in Gujarat’s Baroda on Wednesday after experiencing various health complications.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India before becoming a selector and coach of the national team. (Photo credit: BCCI)

By: EasternEye

Former India batsman and two-time national coach Anshuman Gaekwad has died at the age of 71 following a long battle with cancer, cricket authorities said Thursday.

Gaekwad passed away in Gujarat’s Baroda on Wednesday after experiencing various health complications.

He played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India before becoming a selector and coach of the national team.

Gaekwad scored 1,985 runs from 70 Test innings, with a highest score of 201 against Pakistan in the 1982-83 series.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Anshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity,” Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said in a social media post.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also expressed sadness over the batsman’s death.

“He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” he wrote on X.

Gaekwad was known for fearlessly facing West Indies fast bowlers in an era without helmets or restrictions on bouncers.

He had to undergo an operation after being struck on the ear by a Michael Holding bouncer that punctured his eardrum.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Sports

India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over to clinch T20 series 3-0
Sports

Suryakumar leads India to victory over Sri Lanka in T20 series opener
Sports

ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee
Sports

Bashir’s best Test figures seal England’s series win over West Indies
Sports

Suryakumar Yadav named new captain of India’s T20 team
Sports

Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
Sports

England record fastest team fifty in Test cricket
Sports

James Anderson proud as he bids farewell with win at Lord’s
Sports

Gambhir succeeds Dravid as India cricket team head coach
Sports

Top five moments of James Anderson’s career as he plays his final Test
Sports

Vatican cricket team scores runs and friendship on UK tour
Sports

England to tour Pakistan for Three Tests in October
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 6 6 5 17
India 0 0 2 2
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Anshuman Gaekwad Anshuman Gaekwad, former Indian batsman and coach, dies at 71
New UK parliamentary group to focus on strengthening India relations
New book Authors of ‘Ikigai’ explore ancient Indian wisdom in new book
Southport: Starmer to meet senior police leaders as protests continue
Encephalitis-fumigation Viral encephalitis claims 56 lives in Gujarat
Sex offender found guilty after five years on the run
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’