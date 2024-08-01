Anshuman Gaekwad, former Indian batsman and coach, dies at 71

Gaekwad passed away in Gujarat’s Baroda on Wednesday after experiencing various health complications.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India before becoming a selector and coach of the national team. (Photo credit: BCCI)

By: EasternEye

Former India batsman and two-time national coach Anshuman Gaekwad has died at the age of 71 following a long battle with cancer, cricket authorities said Thursday.

Gaekwad passed away in Gujarat’s Baroda on Wednesday after experiencing various health complications.

He played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India before becoming a selector and coach of the national team.

Gaekwad scored 1,985 runs from 70 Test innings, with a highest score of 201 against Pakistan in the 1982-83 series.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Anshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity,” Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said in a social media post.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also expressed sadness over the batsman’s death.

“He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” he wrote on X.

Gaekwad was known for fearlessly facing West Indies fast bowlers in an era without helmets or restrictions on bouncers.

He had to undergo an operation after being struck on the ear by a Michael Holding bouncer that punctured his eardrum.

(With inputs from AFP)