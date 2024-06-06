  • Thursday, June 06, 2024
Anshul Garg teams up with Arabic artist Dystinct for new song

He has joined hands with Arabic singer Dystinct in his latest track “Zaalima”.

Anshul Garg

By: Mohnish Singh

Anshul Garg has been bringing the best of global music to India by combining it with amazing Indian musical talent.

He first teamed up with Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred for the chartbuster “Guli Mata,” then he created the viral sensation “Yimmy Yimmy” with French singer Tayc. Now, completing a hat trick, he has joined hands with Arabic singer Dystinct in his latest track “Zaalima”.

Sharing his vision for his label Play DMF and teaming up with international artists, Anshul says, “Our aim at Play DMF is to take Indian music on the global map by teaming up with the best world music has to offer. Bringing different cultures in Indian music has created such a beautiful amalgamation and it reflects in the popularity of “Guli Mata” and “Yimmy Yimmy”.

He continued, “With “Zaalima,” we have completed our hat-trick of global success. While Saad’s vocals brought out the calmness of Moroccan music, Tayc brought the fun of French artistry and now Dystinct has brought another beautiful international flavour in Zaalima which the global audience is loving to hear.”

Anshul’s success streak speaks for itself as “Guli Mata” became a raging hit and “Yimmy Yimmy” is still trending on Instagram reels. It also crossed 100 million views on YouTube in just 45 days and now “Zaalima” has become the new craze for music enthusiasts.

