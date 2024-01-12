‘Annapoorani’: Netflix drops Tamil-language film post backlash

‘The film demeans Prabhu Shri Ram and is intentionally released to hurt Hindu sentiments,’ said a complainant.

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Tamil-language film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which hit cinemas on December 1 and started streaming on Netflix on December 29, has been removed from the platform after it faced massive backlash and police complaints for some of its alleged ‘anti-Hindu scenes’.

Helmed by debutant director Nilesh Krishnaa, the film stars well-known South Indian actress Nayanthara in the lead role of Annapoorani who comes from an orthodox Hindu family and aims to become India’s top chef. Her classmate Farhan (Jai) helps her navigate the challenges she faces, including cooking and eating meat, to enter a high-stakes cooking contest.

Amid huge criticism, Netflix has taken down the film. An FIR was also filed against the makers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Before its removal, the film had been streaming on Netflix in multiple regional languages. However, it was the Hindi version of the film that sparked an outrage among viewers.

Members of hard-line Hindu organisations also objected to the film, alleging that it “mocks” the Brahmin community and promotes ‘Love Jihad’.

Sharing a clip from the film on X on 9 January, Shriraj Nair, a spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an outfit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), warned Netflix to take down the film.

We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action.@ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/AVX9h4jHQ6 — Shriraj Nair (@snshriraj) January 9, 2024

Recently, the co-producers of the movie, Zee Studios issued an apology and clarified that the film was not intended to hurt sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins.

“We as co-producers of the film had no intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmin communities and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities,” read the apology letter.

The police complaint in Mumbai was filed by Ramesh Solanki, who identified himself as the founder of a group called Hindu IT Cell.

In his complaint, submitted on January 6, Solanki said, “The film demeans Prabhu Shri Ram and is intentionally released to hurt Hindu sentiments.”

The complaint also highlighted some scenes from the film that allegedly hurt religious sentiments and promoted “love jihad”. The “daughter of a temple priest offers namaz wearing a hijab, before making biryani in the last scene of the film”, the complaint read. It also said that the titular character’s friend, Farhan, “brainwashes the actress to cut meat because he says Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sita also ate meat”.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!