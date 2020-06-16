Ankita Lokhande inconsolable after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after they paired opposite each other in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running show, Pavitra Rishta. The audience loved their fresh pairing and crackling chemistry on the show. It was on the sets of Pavitra Rishta that the duo fell in love with each other and dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016.

On 14th June, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The news of his sudden death shook everyone, including his ex-Ankita Lokhande, who is reportedly devastated after hearing the news. Today, the actress visited the late actor’s house to meet his family.

In an interview, actress Prarthana Behere, who played an important role in Pavitra Rishta, said, “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell. But one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. She has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

There are trolls who criticised Lokhande for not attending Rajput’s funeral yesterday and how their mutual friend, Mahesh Shetty, missed his call before the actor committed suicide. Talking about the same, Behere said, “Nowadays, you do not know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgment on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They do not even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him.”