Anjem Choudary advocates stringent sharia in Afghanistan

Radical cleric Anjem Choudary (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

RADICAL preacher Anjem Choudary has advocated a stringent implementation of sharia in a “fledgling” Afghanistan”.

The British cleric from East London also called upon the Taliban to declare Afghanistan a caliphate and enforce punishments like stoning for adultery, chopping off hands for thefts and lashing for drinking alcohol.

Choudary, who was jailed for supporting the terror outfit IS, advocated jizya or protection tax on non-Muslims and clearing Afghanistan of the traces of “western culture”.

In a Telegram post, he urged the Taliban to point guns at occupying forces and anyone who “stands in the way of implementing the rule of Allah”, a Mail Online report said.

Afghanistan’s new government should do away with existing courts and replace them with sharia bodies to make it a “true Islamic nation”, he said and also called for a ban on music.

“The penal code or Hudood is the right of Allah… to cut the hand off the thief, stone the adulterer, implementing capital punishment upon the apostate and lashing those who drink alcohol must be implemented without question and hesitation.”

He, however, said the harsh punishments should be handed only after due legal process and evidence, according to the report.

Choudary, 54, said Afghanistan should insulate itself by closing its embassies abroad and driving the United Nations out of the Asian nation.

He also called upon Muslims the world over to travel to Afghanistan and assess if the new regime is adhering to sharia.

‘Muslims around the world must… assess whether this fledgling state is really implementing Islamic law or whether it is just another country choosing Islam to be part of its name that it wishes everyone to call it by.”

“There should be the removal of all borders and an invitation to all Muslims to become citizens of the new Islamic State with the aim to unite the Muslim land of the Indian sub-continent to begin with, to be the precursor of greater unity under the Khilafah,” he said, according to Mail Online.