Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457

News

Anjem Choudary advocates stringent sharia in Afghanistan

Radical cleric Anjem Choudary (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

RADICAL preacher Anjem Choudary has advocated a stringent implementation of sharia in a “fledgling” Afghanistan”.

The British cleric from East London also called upon the Taliban to declare Afghanistan a caliphate and enforce punishments like stoning for adultery, chopping off hands for thefts and lashing for drinking alcohol.

Choudary, who was jailed for supporting the terror outfit IS, advocated jizya or protection tax on non-Muslims and clearing Afghanistan of the traces of “western culture”.

In a Telegram post, he urged the Taliban to point guns at occupying forces and anyone who “stands in the way of implementing the rule of Allah”, a Mail Online report said.

Afghanistan’s new government should do away with existing courts and replace them with sharia bodies to make it a “true Islamic nation”, he said and also called for a ban on music.

“The penal code or Hudood is the right of Allah… to cut the hand off the thief, stone the adulterer, implementing capital punishment upon the apostate and lashing those who drink alcohol must be implemented without question and hesitation.”

He, however, said the harsh punishments should be handed only after due legal process and evidence, according to the report.

Choudary, 54, said Afghanistan should insulate itself by closing its embassies abroad and driving the United Nations out of the Asian nation.

He also called upon Muslims the world over to travel to Afghanistan and assess if the new regime is adhering to sharia.

‘Muslims around the world must… assess whether this fledgling state is really implementing Islamic law or whether it is just another country choosing Islam to be part of its name that it wishes everyone to call it by.”

“There should be the removal of all borders and an invitation to all Muslims to become citizens of the new Islamic State with the aim to unite the Muslim land of the Indian sub-continent to begin with, to be the precursor of greater unity under the Khilafah,” he said, according to Mail Online.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK rolls out new antibody test programme for COVID positives
News
Tony Blair slams West’s ‘abandonment’ of Afghanistan
PAKISTAN
Fully vaccinated Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur: Pakistan
PAKISTAN
‘Garbage at airport’ forces Pakistan to suspend Kabul flights
UK
UK-Asian medics discover breakthrough treatment to cure lung damage in Covid-19
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka bans ‘drunk driving’ of elephants in new protection law
UK
One arrested, search on for two more suspects in Birmingham homophobic attack
News
Ocado under allegations of paying drivers ‘less than £5 an hour’
PAKISTAN
After fresh attack, China asks Pakistan to overhaul security mechanism
UK
UK to offer Covid-19 antibody tests to Britons soon as expert claims Covid…
News
Seven died near Kabul airport as UK races against time in chaotic evacuation
News
An Indian’s tale of Afghanistan escape
Eastern Eye

Videos

Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK rolls out new antibody test programme for COVID positives
Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest…
Tony Blair slams West’s ‘abandonment’ of Afghanistan
Anjem Choudary advocates stringent sharia in Afghanistan
Fully vaccinated Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur: Pakistan
‘Garbage at airport’ forces Pakistan to suspend Kabul flights