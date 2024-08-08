  • Thursday, August 08, 2024
Anish Kapoor to conduct solo exhibition at Liverpool Cathedral

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10 August to 15 September.

Anish Kapoor

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH INDIAN artist Anish Kapoor will host a solo exhibition at Liverpool Cathedral from Saturday (10) to 15 September, as part of its centenary celebrations. This event marks Kapoor’s first solo show in a UK cathedral and his first major exhibition in Liverpool since 1983.

Kapoor, known for his innovative works that challenge traditional forms of painting, sculpture, and architecture, will present his exhibition titled Monadic Singularity.

The exhibition will feature works spanning the last 25 years of his career, including Sectional Body Preparing for Monadic Singularity (2015), a large-scale sculpture never before seen in the UK. Additionally, a kinetic wax sculpture will be displayed in the Cathedral’s main space, with other works integrated throughout the venue.

The exhibition creates a dialogue between contemporary art and the sacred space of Liverpool Cathedral, inviting visitors to reflect on deeper spiritual themes. Kapoor expressed that showing his works in the Cathedral is a complex undertaking, given the space’s physical and spiritual dimensions.

He said, “The works I have chosen to show here are situated between body and materiality and geometric immaterial, which I refer to as the non-object. I hope this conjunction of object and non-object in this immense and potent space will be cause for reflection on the nature of religious experience and the human condition.”

Over the last forty years, Kapoor has crafted renowned public sculptures including Cloud Gate in Chicago, Sky Mirror in Nottingham, and Temenos in Middlesbrough.

The Dean of Liverpool, the Very Reverend Dr Sue Jones, welcomed Kapoor’s exhibition, highlighting the Cathedral’s role as a place of encounter and inviting the public to experience Kapoor’s work within its historic setting.

“As we commemorate the centenary of our Cathedral’s consecration, it is a privilege to welcome the iconic Anish Kapoor to our sacred space. This exhibition promises to be a profound meeting of creativity and spirituality, inspiring all who visit,” he said.

The exhibition is supported by Culture Liverpool, the Liverpool BID Company, Lisson Gallery, Boodles, and others, with additional backing from the department for culture, media and sport, and Arts Council England.

