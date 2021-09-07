Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Entertainment

Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Nayak: I knew I had to do this film and believed in its message

Anil Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shankar’s Nayak starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri is undoubtedly one of the best political dramas made in Bollywood. The film on Tuesday (07) completed 20 years of its release.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to revisit the film. He tweeted, “20 years ago I was the Reel life CM (Chief Minister) for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film & believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak!! @shankarshanmugh.”

Nayak was a remake of the 1999 release Tamil film Mudhalvan which starred Arjun and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The Tamil film was also helmed by Shankar.

The Anil Kapoor starrer marked Shankar’s Hindi directorial debut. While the film didn’t do a great business at the box office, it has got cult status and always garners good TRPs (Television Rating Point) whenever showcased on Indian television.

The songs of Nayak were composed by AR Rahman and the track Ruki Sukhi Roti was a chartbuster.

A few years ago, there were reports that a sequel to Nayak is on the cards. However, there was no official announcement about it.

Talking about upcoming films of Anil Kapoor, the actor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji will be seen in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

