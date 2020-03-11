Angrezi Medium movie review: This Irrfan Khan starrer is a heartwarming film

In 2017, Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starred in a film titled Hindi Medium. The film was a super hit at the box office, and soon the makers decided to make it a franchise and announced that there will be a sequel to the film.

Finally, the sequel to the film titled Angrezi Medium went on the floors in 2019. We all know that this film will mark Irrfan’s comeback on the big screen after nearly two years. So, of course, it is a special movie for his fans.

Hindi Medium spoke about how parents struggle to get the admission of their child in a high-profile English medium school. Well, Angrezi Medium also talks about a parent’s struggle but this time the setting is different.

The movie is about Champak (Irrfan Khan) and his daughter Tarika (Radhika). Champak is a single parent and when his daughter turns 17, she wishes to go to London for further studies. Will Champak be able to fulfill his daughter’s wish? Watch the film to know that…

Angrezi Medium just like Hindi Medium showcases the struggle that parents go through for the education of their child. While the latter was set in India, the former talks about higher education overseas.

The screenplay of Angrezi Medium is good. The first half of the film has a lot of hilarious sequences, but the film dips a bit after the interval. However, thankfully it picks up after some time.

The only problem with Angrezi Medium is that it is a sequel to an amazing movie. Hindi Medium was hilarious from the first scene itself and also connected with us emotionally. We are not saying that Angrezi Medium is a bad film, but it will surely be compared to Hindi Medium and that would be a negative point for it.

Talking about actors, Irrfan Khan is the soul of the film. It’s a treat to watch him on the big screen after nearly two years and he has once again proved that he is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. Radhika Madan is simply wow. She has given a very confident performance. Deepak Dobriyal is outstanding. Kareena Kapoor Khan has a small role but she leaves a mark with her strong performance. It is a delight to watch Dimple Kapadia, and Ranvir Shorey is good in his part.

Coming to music, the film has some good songs like Ek Zindagi and Kudi Nu Nachne De. Even Laadki leaves an impact thanks to its beautiful lyrics.

Overall, Angrezi Medium is a heartwarming film with some amazing performances in it. Watch it!

Ratings: 3.5/5

Watch the trailer here…