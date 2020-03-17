Angrezi Medium falls flat at the box-office

Angrezi Medium was one of the most-awaited movies of 2020. Film enthusiasts were waiting for the theatrical release of the flick with bated breath as it was to mark the silver screen comeback of National Film Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan after he won his battle against the neuroendocrine tumour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms) on Mar 14, 2020 at 12:03am PDT

A sequel to the 2017 satirical drama Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium hit the marquee on 13th March 2020. Released amid the Coronavirus fears, the movie met with lukewarm response from the audience. Though it did open its account with ₹ 4 crore, collections plummeted on the following days. With the entire world grappling with the Coronavirus scare, the makers of the Homi Adajania directorial have suffered severe losses.

According to a trade portal, Angrezi Medium has not racked up an impressive collection in four days. While the movie netted ₹ 4 crore on its opening day, the collection on its first Monday was as low as ₹ 35 lakhs approximately. The total collection of Angrezi Medium currently stands at approximately ₹ 9.35 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms) on Mar 12, 2020 at 8:29pm PDT

The makers cannot see further spike in the box-office earning of the film as the majority of theatres across India will remain shut till the end of the month due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The makers are, however, planning to rerelease the film once the ban on theatres is lifted.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, and London Calling Production, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal parts.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the release date of several Bollywood films has been pushed ahead, including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sooryavanshi. Both movies were set to open in March.