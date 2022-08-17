Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Angelina Jolie revealed as plaintiff in anonymous lawsuit alleging assault by Brad Pitt

Previously, Pitt was reportedly under investigation in 2016 for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services.

Writer-director-producer-actress Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and actor-producer Brad Pitt (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has been identified as the plaintiff in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit where she had alleged being assaulted on a private plane by her “then-husband”, Brad Pitt.

According to Variety, a report from Puck states that several years ago Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children when they were aboard the plane. The FBI agent’s notes reveal that at the time, Pitt allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shouted things like, “You’re fucking up this family.”

The ‘Eternals’ actor alleged that another physical altercation occurred on that same flight. It caused her to sustain injuries, including on her elbow. Jolie also said that Pitt had poured beer on her as he had been drinking at the time. However, Pitt’s team has denied all allegations.

After the special agent met with the assistant US attorney and concluded that they would not pursue criminal charges, Jolie, in order to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Pitt, anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI, reported Variety.

Previously, Pitt was reportedly under investigation in 2016 for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane. Allegedly, he got physical with his son, Maddox, after the then-15-year-old intervened in a fight between Pitt and Jolie.

At the time, Pitt’s team issued a statement to People magazine, denying that he hurt his son.

The statement read, “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiralling out of control.”

As per Variety, following this incident the Hollywood couple split and Pitt publicly gave up drinking. No charges have been filed against him.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

